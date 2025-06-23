Manama, Bahrain: Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading digital payments solutions provider and fintech enabler in the Middle East and Africa, today announced that its bank clients across the region experienced zero fraud losses over the past 12 months. This significant achievement is attributed to AFS’s advanced risk and fraud prevention tools, real-time monitoring systems, and dedicated team.

AFS provides its clients with comprehensive fraud protection by leveraging AI-powered analytics, real-time transaction monitoring, on-behalf fraud services, and advanced authentication tools. This robust framework not only safeguards customer data and secures financial transactions but also improves operational efficiency and builds long-term customer trust.

“This is a major achievement—not just for AFS, but for every banking partner we serve,” said Ajmal Basheer, AFS Head of Processing. “Our fraud management framework has proven its strength, protecting our clients and their customers. We remain committed to staying ahead of fraud through constant innovation, vigilance, and collaboration.”

Basheer further emphasized, “As the volume and complexity of digital transactions continue to grow, AFS is focused on empowering financial institutions to operate with absolute confidence and maximum efficiency, underpinned by our best-in-class fraud prevention capabilities.”

Beyond proactive defence, AFS’s sophisticated risk and fraud management solution delivers critical insights into emerging risk patterns and evolving fraud trends. This enables banks to make informed, strategic decisions that effectively neutralize future threats. AFS continues to make substantial investments in enhancing its fraud detection capabilities, ensuring they are faster, more accurate, and more intelligent to guarantee seamless and supremely secure digital payments across the entire region.

AFS Media Relations

Email: pr@afs.com.bh

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.