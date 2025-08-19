﻿DUBLIN, Ireland -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- AFG Aviation Ireland Limited (“AFG”), a global leader in commercial aircraft, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of two Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft (MSN 19004 and MSN 19009) from Regional One, and the respective placement of both aircraft with Cally Air. The airline is the state-backed carrier of Cross River State, Nigeria, and will operate the aircraft under a finance lease agreement with AFG.

The addition of these modern, fuel-efficient regional jets will serve as a cornerstone for Cally Air’s fleet development, providing the operational foundation needed to expand connectivity within Nigeria and open new routes across West Africa. This strategic boost will help accelerate the airline’s growth trajectory, thereby supporting regional trade, tourism, and sustainable economic development.

“This agreement is a testament to AFG’s ability to connect global capital with local ambition,” said Christian Nuehlen, Founder and CEO of AFG. “Africa’s aviation sector is poised for exceptional growth, and we are committed to delivering the aircraft, financing structures, and expertise that enable our partners to realize their full potential.

AFG’ Senior VP Commercial Christian Hatje adds: “Our collaboration with Cally Air reflects our long-standing belief in the opportunities this dynamic continent has to offers.”

With a proven track record in structuring complex transactions and delivering aircraft on time and within budget, AFG remains a trusted partner for airlines, lessors, and aviation stakeholders seeking to grow across the continent of Africa and other high-potential markets.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of AFG Aviation Ireland Limited.

About AFG Aviation Ireland Limited

AFG Aviation Ireland Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aircraft Finance Germany (AFG), a leading global aircraft trading and asset management company. Specializing in innovative, tailored solutions for commercial and business aviation, AFG offers expertise in aircraft acquisition and sales, leasing, financing, ownership and asset management, passenger-to-freighter conversion, and strategic advisory services. Leveraging an extensive international network and a commitment to operational excellence, AFG delivers exceptional value to clients worldwide, making it a preferred partner for airlines and investors seeking growth in both mature and emerging markets.

Press Contact

For media and business enquiries, please contact: mk@afg.aero