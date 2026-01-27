Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed a landmark transaction in Dubai’s super-prime real estate market. The AED 233.5 million sale of a fully renovated 29,000 sq ft. mansion marks a record-breaking price per square foot of AED 8,000 in Emirates Hills closed by Leigh Borg, Executive Director and an expert in the community.

The 6-bedroom residence, realized through a collaboration with a private British developer and a local contractor, was comprehensively renovated to achieve a modern, bespoke finish. Every detail reflects the premium craftsmanship and considered design expected in one of Dubai’s most exclusive addresses.

Spanning an expansive plot, the residence combines architectural precision with lifestyle functionality, complete with a bespoke wine cellar, spa, cinema creating a home that appeals to the ultra-high-net-worth buyer seeking both privacy and prestige.

Insights from the Market

Emirates Hills continues to define the apex of Dubai’s luxury residential market. The community recorded AED 2.9 billion in total sales last year alone, reflecting a 20.8% increase in transaction value year-on-year, despite 17.6% fewer properties changing hands. This shift tells the story of a very clear market dynamic for the area: fewer transactions, but a significantly higher concentration of ultra-prime, big-ticket sales.

Against this backdrop, the recent AED 233.5 million transaction stands apart. The villa achieved a sale price of AED 8,000 price per square foot representing 40.3% above the average in the community and setting a completely new benchmark.

Remarking on the significant achievement, George Azar, the CEO and Chairman of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, stated, “A transaction of this scale is never incidental. It is the outcome of deep market intelligence and a team operating at the very highest level. This record-breaking sale sets a new benchmark for Emirates Hills and is a clear validation of the calibre of our people and our ability to execute with precision in the super-prime segment. It reinforces why ultra-high-net-worth clients consistently choose Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty as their trusted advisor when transacting at the very top of the market.”

Leigh Borg reflected on the record-breaking sale, commenting, “This transaction solidifies the continued strength and sophistication of Dubai’s super-prime market. Emirates Hills has always attracted the crème de la crème of buyers, but what we are seeing now is a clear move towards exceptional, turnkey residences that offer both distinction and long-term value. For buyers in the super-prime segment, it’s not a question of price per square footage, it’s about owning a legacy. And at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, we are the curators of such legacies.”

This game-changing sale follows a standout year for Leigh, in which he closed 10 high-value transactions. It also ranks among the top three highest sales in Emirates Hills over the past year, a fitting capstone to an exceptional run.

Setting the Tone for the Super-Prime Market

While the sale clearly demonstrates the resilience and global appeal of Dubai’s elite property sector, it also further cements Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty’s leadership in the super-prime segment, particularly within the region’s most prestigious societies. With limited inventory and a growing international demand, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty in Emirates Hills continues to outperform broader market trends, shaping the future of ultra-high-value real estate and redefining what it means to own one of Dubai’s most coveted homes.

—





Editor’s Notes

• Transaction value: AED 233.5 million

• Price achieved: AED 8,000 per sq. ft (community record benchmark)

• Location: Emirates Hills, Dubai

• Property: Fully renovated 6-bedroom turnkey mansion

• Built-up area: 29,000 sq. ft

• Broker: Leigh Borg, Executive Director, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Why this matters

This sale establishes a new price-per-square-foot benchmark in Emirates Hills and reflects a wider shift toward ultra-prime turnkey properties, where fewer transactions are taking place but at significantly higher values.

Spokespeople available for comment

Leigh Borg – Emirates Hills specialist, UHNW buyer trends

George Azar – CEO & Chairman, Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Additional story angles available

The rise of turnkey trophy homes in Dubai

How Emirates Hills is evolving in the ultra-prime segment

Why UHNW buyers are prioritising finished homes

Fewer deals, bigger values: Dubai’s changing luxury property market

About Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading luxury real estate broker specialising in the prime and super-prime markets. The agency brings expertise to a discerning clientele across Dubai’s most sought-after areas, including Emirates Hills, District One, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. As part of the global Sotheby’s International Realty network, it offers unrivalled access to a global audience across 84 countries and territories.



For more information: https://sothebysrealty.ae/

Instagram: @dubai_sothebys_realty

For media inquiries kindly contact:

Gurneet Kaur | PR Manager

gka@sothebysrealty.ae