

AE Media production - AE for Advertising and Publicity-, announced its success in achieving its targets and cooperating with a large number of success partners during 2024, as it plans to expand its business in Egypt threefold, by signing new cooperation contracts with the participation of new real estate developers.

Besides the company managed to meet the aspirations of its clients, making it a true success partner for them, as the company also aims to achieve further growth in its business during 2025.

Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam, AE Media production CEO, said that his company has already succeeded in integrating its expertise and work with its success partners, as they became a part of the company that implements advertising and documentary work for its projects, noting that the company's clients are not dealt as a project that will end, but as a true success partner.

He added that his company succeeded during 2024 in increasing the number of its clients from real estate companies, which enabled it to have long-term partnerships with many real estate companies, and provide innovative and different works in projects inside and outside Egypt for the benefit of leading real estate development companies, pointing that the companies for which advertising, media and documentary work was implemented witnessed a qualitative turn in the nature of their work and enhanced communication with their clients.

He pointed that they consider 2024 as the year of qualitative transformation for AE Media production, as during this year, they managed to enhance their expertise, whether with their existing partners or through cooperation with new companies in the real estate market, besides their success in presenting a realistic picture of the projects they work on, which clarifies to the client all the developments taking place in his project, which reflects trust between the client and the real estate developer.

He showed that the most prominent partners for AE Media production's success in 2024 are "Ebni Real Estate Development Company", "La Sirena Group", "Centrada Development", "Concrete", "Emirati Reportage", and "Nawasi Real Estate" in projects owned by them inside and outside the Egyptian market, in addition to cooperation with "Home Town Real Estate Development", "Serak Real Estate Photography", "Golden View Development", "Anchor Real Estate Development", and many other companies, which enlarges the company's portfolio of projects it is working on to more than 40 projects since the beginning of this year.

He pointed that based on this strong success during 2024, it is looking forward for more success during the new year, as the company aims to expand the projects it is working on threefold during 2025, in completion to the boom achieved by the company over the course of 6 years since the launch of its work in the Egyptian market, noting that the company will celebrate the 7th anniversary of its work next year.