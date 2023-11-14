AE Media production - AE Advertising Company, announced a new cooperation with "Scope Developments" in its pioneering project in South Academy district in New Cairo, among the company’s plan to diversify its projects portfolio that is working on, and to increase its success partners from major real estate companies.



Dr. Abdel Rahman Essam Arafa, Chairman of AE Media Production, said that his company is working during 2023 to widen its spread in the Egyptian market with major real estate companies to achieve the process of recovery of the Egyptian product, by implementing various projects in different areas and new urban cities, besides its expansions through the coming year 2024 in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.



He added that the company is implementing an advertising and documentary films for "Zoom Plaza" project, which is distinguished by its unique location in the Fifth Settlement, besides it also adds a new, innovative and unique project to the company’s list of projects, as the project is regarded as one of the most important commercial and administrative projects in the Fifth Settlement.



He pointed that the project is located in South academy district on an area of ​​3,384 square metres, and includes a variety of commercial, administrative and medical units, with different sizes to suit the needs of all investors and clients, and "Zoom Plaza" is in a strategic location, as it is a minute away from Northern 90th Street, and in front of Police Masjid directly, on Orouba Square, and near to many international schools and universities.



He showed that cooperation with Eng. Mohamed Ghobashi Scope Developments Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Association of Real Estate Appraisers, on the humanitarian side is one of the most important gains this year, adding that it will be followed by many partnerships in other distinctive and strong projects inside and outside East Cairo district, which will achieve the greatest diversity in the company’s projects portfolio, assuring that the excellence of real estate projects imposes a greater responsibility on the company to demonstrate all the elements of perfection and difference in the project in which it is cooperating.



He pointed that AE Media production - AE Advertising Company, focuses on showing the aesthetic image from its own unique perspective through using the best global expertise in this field, in addition to using the latest advanced technological tools, while sharing in all the projects details, starting from the excellence of the location and the project activity, its design and methods for announcement to clients to ensure the success of projects and delivering them to clients with innovative and unique display methods that achieve the visual and advertising vision.

