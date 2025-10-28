More than 800 students will benefit as they prepare for their careers in finance

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group today inaugurated a dedicated financial and investment training lab at Liwa University to advance financial education, develop the future industry-ready financial and investment professionals, and support the long-term vision and economic growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This is ADX’s ### training lab supporting the academic development of the students and responding to the talent capital and economic needs of the UAE.

The ADX “Market Intelligence Lab” is designed to be a conducive learning centre with access to ADX’s real-time trading environment and financial data for finance and business students to learn and gain trading experience and investment strategies. With hands-on training, students gain practical skills in trading, market analysis, portfolio management, and risk management, while drawing on the ADX Group’s market infrastructure and trading technology platform. More than 800 students are already set to benefit, gaining direct exposure to real-time trading data and simulations that bridge theory with practice.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “At ADX, we believe that a society informed about finance is the foundation of a resilient and inclusive economy. Financial literacy empowers people to plan, grow, and protect their futures. That is why we have partnered with Liwa University to establish the Market Intelligence Lab, building on our wider educational programs with other universities, our Abu Dhabi-wide campaigns, and our Virtual Trading Platform. Together, these initiatives deliver practical and inclusive investor education. By offering a deep understanding of how the stock exchange works, we are supporting Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s long-term vision of a diversified and resilient economy.”

And for his part, Professor Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, said: "At Liwa University, we take great pride in our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which embodies our shared vision of bridging academic education with practical application and preparing a generation of national talents capable of leading the country’s financial future. The new laboratory serves as an innovative educational platform that enables our students to experience a real trading environment and develop advanced skills in market analysis and investment management in line with the highest professional standards. We are confident that this initiative will further strengthen the university’s position as a leading center of excellence in financial and economic education, while supporting the UAE’s efforts to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy."

Building on its wider financial literacy initiatives, ADX has an ongoing Abu Dhabi-wide program that includes workshops in collaboration with its brokerage firms and industry campaigns such as ‘Understanding Financial Investment and How to Invest in the Securities Market.’ These efforts sit alongside the Exchange’s long-standing partnerships with academic institutions, and the Zayed Center of Excellence for Financial Research, where students have participated in research competitions addressing critical themes such as market performance, risk assessment, and international standards.

In addition, ADX’s 2.0 Virtual Trading Platform has provided a realistic, practical and safe environment for thousands of students and community members to understand and learn “how to trade and invest” with real-time trading simulations. As a whole, these initiatives demonstrate ADX’s ESG-driven commitment to creating a more inclusive investment environment, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader vision of sustainable economic diversification and empowering communities with knowledge that drives long-term prosperity.

The collaboration between ADX and Liwa University represents another step in ADX’s commitment to empowering future generations, advancing financial literacy, and broadening participation in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital markets. By investing in education and applied knowledge, ADX in shaping a knowledgeable talent pool that will contribute to the emirate’s position as a leading global financial hub.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities, including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Liwa University

Liwa University strives to empower all its students to achieve academic and professional success by providing them with the best knowledge, resources, support, and guidance. To that end, the university offers purposeful programs and services designed to enhance academic progress and promote student well-being.

Liwa University offers 35 programs across master’s, bachelor’s, and diploma levels within four colleges: Business Administration, Engineering and Computing, Media and Public Relations, and Medical and Health Sciences. All university programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) under the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Additionally, the Business Administration programs are internationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) in the United States; the Media programs are accredited by the Agency for Quality Assurance through Accreditation of Study Programs (AQAS) in Germany; and the Medical and Health Sciences programs are accredited by the Accreditation Agency in Health and Social Sciences (AHPGS) in Germany.

The university also offers flexible study options, including morning, evening, and weekend classes, to accommodate the diverse needs of its students.