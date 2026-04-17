Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group (ADX) has announced its collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Entrepreneurship Festival (ADGEF) as its “Capital Markets Partner” to advocate financial literacy, investment proficiency, and investment knowledge for the next generation of entrepreneurs and investors.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADGEF brings together entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and policymakers in a landmark initiative to accelerate a knowledge-based economy and support sustainable growth.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “The UAE is rich in talent and bold ideas, and Abu Dhabi is centered as the global hub for entrepreneurship and capital formation. As one of the key financial pillars, the ADX has a well-established framework that supports both investors and entrepreneurs. By connecting investors and entrepreneurs to the capital market, we empower business leaders and individuals to generate wealth and companies to transform their growth ambition into publicly traded global companies that will support Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic vision.

We hope that through sharing financial insights and knowledge, we cultivate a generation that not only understands market fundamentals, but also advocates long-term value creation, responsible investing, and for them to compete on a global stage.”

Accelerating financial awareness and access

As one of the world’s top 20 exchanges and the second-largest securities exchange in the region by market capitalization, the ADX has more than 120 active listed securities and a trading platform serving 1.2 million investors from over 200 nationalities. At the festival, the ADX and its brokerage partners, including International Securities, Al Ramz, and Thndr, will share additional market and investment insights with event participants.

The Abu Dhabi IPO journey

The ADX team will also guide small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high-growth companies in understanding initial public offerings (IPOs) and the listing journey, highlighting the Main Market and Growth Market as key pathways for scaling businesses into globally competitive enterprises. The exchange provides end-to-end support — from pre-listing advisory to post-listing investor relations — enabling strong governance and sustainable value creation.

The ADX continues to serve as a resilient platform for capital formation, with listed companies delivering consistent returns to shareholders. Between 2023 and 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed nearly AED 205 billion in dividends, reflecting strong market fundamentals and sustained growth strategies.

Purpose of the festival

With over 20,000 expected attendees and more than 100 global speakers, ADGEF provides a strategic platform for the ADX to expand its investor base and strengthen financially literate communities. During the festival, the ADX will also facilitate engagement with broker partners, enabling participants to deepen their understanding of market dynamics, risk management, and disciplined investing.

Aligned with the UAE’s ambition to host over two million companies and nurture multiple unicorns by 2031, the ADX remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and investors as key drivers of national economic growth. The festival is supported by strategic partners including the ADNOC Group, the Abu Dhabi Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), the Athar+ program, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Khalifa Fund, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hub71, Abu Dhabi Customs, and more.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Almarzooqi

Analyst of Corporate Communications

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: almarzooqis@adx.a