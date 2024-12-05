Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix organisers, Ethara, have announced the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) as a Founding Partner of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The annual event is the prestigious season finale of the F1 season and is set to take place at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit from 5-8 December. The collaboration reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to innovation, technological advancement, and global excellence as the emirate continues to shape its position as a leader in the fields of culture, business, and research and development.

ATRC plays a vital role in propelling Abu Dhabi’s aspirations as a leader in research and development. Its ground-breaking initiatives serve as a testament to the country’s commitment to technological advancement. By leveraging the global platform of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ATRC aims to spotlight the revolutionary potential of autonomous mobility.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has firmly established itself as the Middle East’s leading Formula 1 event, drawing over 170,000 fans in 2023 and generating an economic impact of AED 1.165 billion across the race weekend. Beyond its global appeal as the season finale of the world’s largest racing championship, the event serves as a platform for Abu Dhabi to highlight its progress across sectors, including innovation and technology. The involvement of the ATRC underscores this commitment.

Commenting on this landmark collaboration, Ahmed Al Kaabi, Government Affairs Executive Director of Ethara, said: "We are delighted to welcome ATRC as a Founding Partner of the eagerly anticipated Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ATRC’s leadership in research and development aligns with our vision of pushing the boundaries of what is possible and showcasing world-class innovation. Together, we aim to elevate this event beyond expectations, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s approach to future-forward progress."

Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Executive Director - Support Services at ATRC, added: "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix provides a wonderful opportunity to highlight advancements in research and technology. We at ATRC are grateful to be part of this journey. Our collaboration with Ethara underscores our dedication to innovations in areas like autonomous mobility and their potential to shape the future. We are pleased to support an event that connects with audiences worldwide and celebrates progress and creativity."

By integrating cutting-edge research with the spectacle of Formula 1, ATRC and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are demonstrating the nation’s leadership in leveraging technology to shape future industries while enhancing the fan experience on a global stage.

As anticipation builds for the iconic event, the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to deliver another showcase of sporting excellence and unparalleled entertainment while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s role as an innovation centre.

For tickets and event information, visit www.abudhabigp.com.

ABOUT THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

An ever-present on the Formula 1 calendar since its debut at Yas Marina Circuit on 30th October 2009, the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - which has been the season finale since 2014 - is widely recognised for its unique day-night format. The pinnacle of high-speed racing and engineering, Formula 1® is not the only motorsport thrills fans can witness at the #AbuDhabiGP. The weekend will feature a series of support races, including the closely-fought FIA Formula 2 World Championship race, the Formula 4 UAE Championship, and the all-female F1 Academy – all concluding their incredible season at the region’s home of motorsport. The Yasalam After-Race concerts offer four nights of world-class music entertainment, with international megastars wrapping up each day of the race weekend at Etihad Park with Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou performing on Thursday, Maroon on Friday, Eminem on Saturday, and Muse on Sunday. Welcoming a record-breaking 170,000 attendees to the UAE’s capital in 2023, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is far more than a race - offering unparalleled experiences both on and off the track in a single ticket. From cultural and artistic hotspots in Yas Island to Yasalam After-Race Concerts, the Yas All In season package offers all ticket holders the opportunity to explore Yas Island with complimentary race week access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Seaworld Abu Dhabi, WarnerBros Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan. This year’s event will be the 16th edition of the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX, taking place from Thursday 5th December to Sunday 8th December.

ABOUT ATRC

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE. Responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s research efforts across academia and industry, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation for agile decision-making, ATRC guides breakthrough technology solutions and establishes Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a desired home for advanced technology talent and a global hub for innovation.

For more information, visit www.atrc.ae