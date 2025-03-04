Advanced Media Trading (AMT) is a leading force in sustainability and setting the standard for corporate climate activism and social responsibility, especially in the media retail space. The major distributor of professional video, photo, broadcast and cinema equipment and accessories in the MENA region has recently received verification for its near-term science-based emissions reduction target by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi is a climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. AMT has committed to reducing scope 1 and scope 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 42% by 2030 from a 2021 base year, and to measure its scope 3 emissions. The approval by SBTi establishes AMT as the only media retailer in the world to have achieved this milestone.

AMT has been electrifying their fleet since signing onto the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA)’s Road 2.0 pilot during COP28. AMT joined UACA, an alliance of stakeholders in the UAE convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in 2023 as their first SME. In 2024, Advanced Media converted 20% of its fleet to electric. By 2030, the goal is to reach 100% electrification.

AMT and DHL Express have partnered to reduce carbon emissions using DHL’s GoGreen Plus service. This service allows AMT to cut emissions by 30% through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a renewable fuel sourced from sustainable materials, replacing traditional jet fuel to lower aviation carbon footprints and advance net-zero goals.

Lastly, AMT’s annual Solid Waste Landfilled’s GHG emissions have steadily decreased by 25% since 2021 through strategic partnerships with waste management companies offering plastic, paper and steel recycling and food composting. Regular awareness and a near-total ban of plastic bottles and plastic bags, as per Federal mandates, have also played significant roles.

Additionally, AMT has also been awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label for demonstrating a firm commitment and taking practical measures to ensure that sustainability and ESG practices are an integral part of the company's operations. AMT also has earned a Committed Badge in the EcoVadis assessment.

“We recognize our social and moral responsibility in reducing our environmental footprint and achieving Net-Zero by 2050 as a UAE-based company. Advanced Media will continue to initiate and activate programs and partnerships that raise awareness, highlight environmental and social concerns, and provide lasting solutions. It is always our mission to lead by example,” noted Alaa Al Rantisi, co-founder and managing director.

“We produced and published a comprehensive GHG emissions inventory report attributed to our operations within the UAE from 2021 to 2024. We relied on the UACA’s eMission platform to compute and calculate the data. AMT has been a proud member of UACA and an active voice for the SMEs in the UAE. These verifications and certifications assure us that we are on the right track,” explained Parnian Farnam, Head of CSR.

Learn more about Advanced Media Trading’s Corporate Social Responsibility at www.amt.tv/csr