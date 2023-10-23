Advanced Media, the leading distributor of professional video, photo, broadcast, and cinema equipment and accessories in the MENA region, has always been a key exhibitor in regional exhibitions, most notably CABSAT in Dubai. Advance Media expanded into Saudi Arabia in 2019 by inaugurating a new showroom and service center in Riyadh. The launch of the first edition of Saudi Film Confex in Riyadh presented a great opportunity to showcase the latest products and brands and interact with important figures from the industry.

The minimalistic design of Advanced Media’s booth was an homage the company’s recognizable brand and its reputation as a powerhouse in the industry. The booth received an average of 150 attendees daily from a diverse crowd of filmmakers, rental houses, producers, content creators, film students and brand representatives. Saudi Film Confex provided an interactive space for Advanced Media to reconnect with existing customers in the Saudi market and meet new ones. It was the general consensus of the team that the exhibition can only grow bigger and better and more influential every year. Alaa Al Rantisi, Advanced Media’s co-founder and managing director remarked that “the Saudi market is young, vibrant, and very eager to learn. The Kingdom is investing a lot of resources to create such opportunities for this demographic. It is our responsibility to do our part. We do that by showcasing the latest in media technology at exhibitions and by organizing workshops and seminars that give them a chance to strengthen their skills and gain new ones.”

In addition to participating in Confex, Advanced Media also launched the Arabic edition of its biannual community digital cinema event. CINESeason was designed to provide aspiring filmmakers, content creators and enthusiasts with a comprehensive learning experience in various aspects of cinematic filmmaking, and the opportunity to join industry experts in discussing the latest technologies, trends and solutions in digital cinema, broadcast, and video ahead of the 4th edition of the Riyadh Season. The immersive two-day event was comprised of four workshops over the course October 6th and 7th 2023 and instructed by cinematographer Fouad Aoun, Mostafa Salah with a decade experience in media and the renowned Egyptian Director of Photography, Ayman Abou el Makarem. The workshops were frequented by average of 50 attendees each and received eagerly and positively. The instructors demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of their respective fields and provided a stimulating and engaging setting for the participants.

CINESeason created a unique setting for visitors and clients to interact directly with the Advanced Media team in Riyadh and experience firsthand the importance and excitement of the famous workshops and seminars. Advanced Media is committed to increasing the frequency and range of workshops, product launches, events and exhibition participations in Saudi Arabia which aligned with its overarching goals. Developing, organizing, and hosting training workshops, seminars and community events that educate, inform, and familiarize consumers with new equipment and the latest technological advances is an exceptional feature that set Advanced

Media apart in the industry. Advanced Media will be kickstarting 2024 with CINETomorrow from January 11 to 13 in the Dubai showroom and training spaces.