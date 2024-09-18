In the presence of Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in collaboration with the Gracia Group, an innovative model of future farming launched by Emirati entrepreneur Hamed Al Hamed, has launched the Entrepreneurial Excellence Academy in Abu Dhabi to boost the national entrepreneurship landscape.

The academy’s inauguration took place at ADU’s main campus on September 17th, 2024, in the presence of Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal, Chairman of ADU’s Board of Directors, His Excellency Hamed AlHamed, Chairman of the Emirates Agriculture Entrepreneurs Association and Founder and CEO of the Gracia Group, Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri , CEO of Khalifa Fund, Prof. Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Prof. Montasir Qasymeh, ADU’s Associate Provost for Research, Innovation, and Academic Development Farah Chakhachiro, Vice President of Gracia Group, along with other senior officials, including Professor Marc Audi, Acting Vice President of Abu Dhabi School of Management, and Dr. Razan Al Masri, Assistant Professor and Head of General Education, Program Chair both from Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), were also in attendance.

Through the academy, ADU and the Gracia Group aim to expand educational and innovative offerings to students and the wider community, fostering entrepreneurship opportunities across all fields. The initiative particularly aims to empower citizens and enable retired government employees to maintain productive roles within the UAE community through business startups and is in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy which seeks to increase GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031.

As part of the offering, the academy will launch entrepreneurship programs in several fields, which will be delivered by world-class faculty members from ADU. The programs will help participants understand how to build participants character and mindset and will impart essential entrepreneurship skills. Participants will also take part in a pilot project to gain practical entrepreneurship experience.

During the launch, several ADU students showcased their innovative projects in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and healthcare. Her Excellency Aliya bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship praised these exhibitions and took the time to talk with the students about their work.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “At ADU, we recognize the important role that our youth will play in the future of our economy, in addition to the economic potential of retired community members who have accumulated years of industry knowledge and experience. As a leading academic institution, we strive to empower these groups with the skills and knowledge to make meaningful change in our society. We are honored to inaugurate the entrepreneurship academy in Abu Dhabi with our strategic partner, the Gracia Group. Through this initiative, we seek to equip ambitious community members in the UAE with the required skills and hone their talent to build thriving businesses supported by state-of-the-art facilities and expertise.”

H.E. Hamed AlHamed, Chairman for Emirati agriculture pioneer association, founder and CEO for Gracia Group, said: “We believe that investing in youth is the best investment for the country economy. As in agriculture, there is always a seed that we take care of and then we watch it bloom. The academy is the environment where the tree will bloom. Our goal is to give back to our beloved UAE.”

The academy builds on the UAE’s vision of cultivating entrepreneurial skills among the youth and will focus on three key areas including, building the people, empowering participants through skill refinement and business simulation opportunities.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

