Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Xanadu Quantum Technologies, a leading Canadian quantum computing company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the quantum computing educational capacities, and provide students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in the rapidly evolving field of quantum technologies.

Over the past 20 years, the University has played a vital role in fostering a workforce prepared for the quantum era and has actively contributed to the quantum ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. Through this MoU, both ADU and Xanadu aim to strengthen students' and community’s quantum skills in the UAE, by developing cooperative research projects, exchanging educational resources, and creating an advanced curriculum for quantum computing and quantum software programming. The program will provide students with key concepts and tools for quantum computing simulations, such as the Strawberry Fields, PennyLane, and Xanadu Quantum Cloud platforms.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University and Dr. Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu Quantum Technologies, in the presence of ADU and Xanadu leadership.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, said: “Our collaboration with prestigious partners such as Xanadu aligns with our commitment to advancing education and research in the field of quantum technologies. We believe that by fostering strong ties between academia and industry leaders, we are able to support our mission of equipping our students with diverse learning experiences, while preparing them for the future challenges and opportunities await them.”

Dr. Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu Quantum Technologies, said: “We are excited to welcome Abu Dhabi University as our first official partner in the UAE. ADU has laid fantastic groundwork in Abu Dhabi's quantum ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen quantum education in the region and accelerate research with PennyLane platform.”

The partnership between both entities is set to have a significant impact on the advancement of quantum education and research in the region, which aligns with both entities’ strategic goals. In a time where quantum technologies are steadily shaping the future of computing, this collaboration positions ADU and Xanadu as leaders in shaping the next generation of quantum experts.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

For more information about Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., visit: www.xanadu.ai

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

As a young institution, ADU marks 20-years of academic excellence through its ongoing contribution to the academic sector in the UAE and across the globe. Furthermore, ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com