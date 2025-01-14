Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, celebrated a significant milestone with the launch of the first FALAJ 3 class vessel during a ceremony held at the ADSB shipyard. This launch marks a pivotal phase in fulfilling the contract with the Ministry of Defence (MOD), paving the way for an advanced fleet of vessels designed to enhance national defence capabilities.

Under the patronage of Rear Admiral Pilot Staff Major General Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, the ceremony brought together dignitaries, military officials, and senior EDGE and ADSB leadership to commemorate the vessel’s debut.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said: “The launch of the first FALAJ3 vessel reinforces ADSB’s expertise in shipbuilding and represents a major step forward in delivering cutting-edge, highly sophisticated vessels equipped with the latest mission systems and advanced armament. This addition to ADSB’s capabilities and extensive product portfolio underscores our commitment to supporting the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Defence. As we deepen this partnership, we remain focused on driving innovation and excellence to meet the evolving needs of the nation’s defence landscape.”

Video Link: https://youtu.be/66q9X-gb31Q?si=ZTP2T9i3HMDR0qmm

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

For more information, please visit www.absb.ae

