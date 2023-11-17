Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:– EDGE entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), the UAE’s leader in the design, new build, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, announced that it is building two 28-metre vessels for ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S) (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN AEE01268A239), a global energy maritime logistics leader.

The order for these vessels further strengthens the relationship between ADNOC L&S, a global energy maritime logistics leader, and ADSB in the strategically important commercial vessel building sector, allowing greater contribution to in-country value.

The vessels are each powered by two diesel engines coupled with two Z-drive Azimuth thrusters. This configuration allows them to achieve a speed of 12 knots and a bollard pull of 60 tonnes. Each has a crew complement of eight and will be used primarily for ship assistance and harbour towing, as well as for firefighting and coastal towing.

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

For media enquiries, please contact:

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

About ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol ADNOCLS / ISIN “AEE01268A239”) is a global energy maritime logistics company based in Abu Dhabi. Through its three business units; integrated logistics, shipping and marine services, ADNOC L&S delivers energy products to more than 100 customers in over 50 countries.

To find out more, visit: www.adnocls.ae

For media enquiries, please contact media@adnocls.ae

For investors enquiries, please contact: IR@adnocls.ae