Abu Dhabi, UAE – Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Keyper, a UAE-based PropTech company specialising in digital rent management, Rent Now, Pay Monthly (RNPM) solutions, and integrated property payment platforms.

The MoU establishes a collaboration to support the digitalisation of the rental payment ecosystem across Abu Dhabi and other emirates, with a focus on regulated digital alternatives to traditional cheque-based rental payments.

Through the collaboration, ADRES and Keyper aim to enable Keyper’s RNPM product, allowing tenants to make flexible monthly digital rent payments in place of lump-sum annual or quarterly cheques, furthermore awarding tenants with earned bank points and rewards. Additionally, ADRES and Keyper look to activate Keyper’s “Upfront Rent” product, designed to give property owners and enterprise landlords access to annualised rent receivables in advance.

The MoU also covers the development of an integrated digital property management platform for the renting ecosystem, including enterprise landlords, individual property owners, and tenants across multiple emirates.

The partnership supports ADRES’ mandate to advance digital transformation across the real estate sector and strengthen the company’s position as a regional leader in PropTech innovation and smart city infrastructure.

Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said: “This MoU reflects our commitment to supporting the digital transformation of the real estate sector through practical solutions that improve efficiency and enhance the experience of tenants, landlords, and real estate stakeholders. By working with Keyper, we aim to explore digital rent payment and property management solutions that support a more flexible and connected real estate ecosystem across Abu Dhabi and other emirates.”

Omar Abu Innab, CEO and Co-founder of Keyper, said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with ADRES to support the development of digital rent payment solutions in Abu Dhabi and other ADRES areas. Through our Rent Now, Pay Monthly offering, we aim to make rent payments more flexible for tenants while supporting landlords and property owners with more efficient rent collection and property management tools.”

As part of the MoU, ADRES and Keyper will establish a delivery-driven framework to assess technologies, develop and execute implementation plans, and launch measurable innovation initiatives related to the rental experience and rental payment collections.

About ADRES

Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) is a leading UAE-based PropTech and AI venture builder, driving digital transformation across the real estate sector through innovation, training, and data-driven solutions. The company serves as a key technical and strategic partner to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Sharjah Digital Department, as well as various other entities across the UAE. ADRES also plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and advancing the PropTech ecosystem across the region.

For more information, visit www.adres.ae.

About Keyper

Keyper is a leading PropTech company headquartered in Dubai, committed to transforming the property rental and management landscape in the UAE. Through its seamless digital platform, Keyper empowers both tenants and property owners with innovative solutions designed to simplify the real estate experience. At the heart of its offerings is the “Rent Now, Pay Monthly” (RNPM) feature, which enables tenants to pay rent in affordable monthly instalments through multiple payment options, providing greater financial flexibility and convenience. For property owners, Keyper offers a comprehensive suite of tools that streamline property management, including rent collection, tenant management, portfolio tracking, and property valuation services.

Keyper has developed and successfully deployed a full-stack digital rent management and RNPM platform in the UAE. It has established partnerships, including with the Dubai Land Department, raised over US$17 million in equity, secured US$30 million in financing, and serves more than 19,000 residential units.

For more information, visit www.realkeyper.com.