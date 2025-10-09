Abu Dhabi, UAE: At ADNOC Group’s inaugural Investor Majlis on 8 October, ADNOC Distribution further raised its growth guidance, reflecting stronger performance across its core business, including updated targets for the size of its service station network to 1,150 by 2028 - a 15% increase over previous guidance of 1,000.

In parallel, the Company announced a revised non-fuel retail target, projecting a 100% increase to non-fuel retail transactions by 2030 against 2023 figures, replacing previous guidance of a 50% increase between 2023 and 2028.

At the event, the Company announced a proposed extension to its existing dividend policy (subject to final shareholder approval in 2026) for an additional two years, through FY 2030. This brings total dividend commitments to $4.9 billion at a minimum $700 million annual disbursement or 75% of net profit, whichever is higher, following a previously announced $3.5 billion commitment from 2024 through the end of 2028. Coming into effect in the first quarter of 2026, dividend payments will now take place on a quarterly basis.

The Investor Majlis provided insights into how the ADNOC ecosystem enables value creation across the Group’s portfolio, including how ADNOC Distribution is maximizing shareholder returns. For investors, the event offered a unique platform to engage directly with ADNOC Distribution’s leadership and gain greater visibility into its growth strategy, resilience, and dividend outlook.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnocdistribution.ae

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 47 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has nearly 940 service stations, 556 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (with 70 stations contracted and under development), and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 379 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has more than 300 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 June 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.