Solar PV panels will be added to more than 100 service stations across Abu Dhabi, intended to avoid more than 13,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

Milestone marks the second phase of service station solarization program following the successful installation of solar PV panels at 28 service stations in Dubai.

Initiative supports ADNOC Distribution’s sustainability goals, in line with its aim to reduce operational carbon intensity by 25% by 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience retailer, announced today the launch of the second phase of its service station solarization program in collaboration with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group.

Under the program, Emerge will finance, design, install and maintain solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at service stations across ADNOC Distribution’s UAE network. This initiative supports the Company’s sustainability goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on non-renewable energy, while also enhancing operational efficiency by lowering energy costs and optimizing the energy mix at service stations, in line with its aim to reduce operational carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

The solarization program is directly linked to ADNOC Distribution’s pioneering adoption of sustainable financing, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to mainstreaming sustainability across the business. In January 2023, ADNOC Distribution became the first UAE fuel and convenience retailer to convert an existing $1.5 billion term loan into a sustainability-linked one. This loan ties financial incentives and penalties to achieving sustainability goals, including solarization, embedding financial accountability into ADNOC Distribution’s sustainability commitments.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “We are pleased to partner with Emerge to bring solar energy to our Abu Dhabi service stations, building on the successful solarization of our Dubai network last year. Incorporating solar power into our energy mix is just one facet of our strong commitment to sustainability, upholding broader ADNOC Group and UAE net-zero goals. We are proud of these efforts as we strive to build a better future for customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve.”

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, said: "After the successful completion of the first service station solarization phase, we are proud to extend our partnership with ADNOC Distribution and launch the second phase, which will cover more than 100 stations under the scheme. At Emerge, we’re committed to supporting businesses in the UAE to reduce carbon emissions and achieve their sustainability goals.”

In the first phase of the project, Emerge installed solar panels at 28 ADNOC Distribution service stations in Dubai, representing all feasible locations within the Dubai network where solar panels could be installed. As of the end of 2024, the partnership had generated over 6,300 MWh of electricity, equivalent to a reduction of CO₂ emissions by more than 2,900 tonnes.

During Phase 2, ADNOC Distribution and Emerge will install solar panels at more than 100 service stations across Abu Dhabi. The solar panels are expected to generate nearly 30,000 MWh of renewable energy per year, enough to power nearly one billion smartphones and avoid the equivalent of over 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This reduction is equivalent to the carbon absorbed by nearly 250,000 tree seedlings growing for 10 years.

Solar energy deployment is just one of many decarbonization initiatives by ADNOC Distribution, which include AI-enabled tools for emissions and energy savings, biofuels to power fleet vehicles and other sustainability programs.

ADNOC Distribution strengthened its position as an ESG leader in the mobility and convenience retail sector in 2024, and is now ranked within the top quartile of Bloomberg, S&P Global, London Stock Exchange and FTSE Russell ratings. In October 2024, ADNOC Distribution was awarded the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Centre for Responsible Business’ ESG Label, the first fuel retailer in the Middle East to receive this distinction.

Emerge has developed more than 200MWp of solar capacity across diverse commercial and industrial sectors in just three years since its establishment. The company offers clients full turnkey solutions through solar power agreements at no up-front cost to the client. Recognized with multiple awards, it is committed to creating a greener, sustainable future by helping businesses meet their sustainability goals.

