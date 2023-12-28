Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, announced that it has become the Official Partner of Pyramids FC, a leading Cairo-based football club which competes in the Egyptian Premier League, and represents the country in Africa’s CAF Champions League this season.

The partnership was announced in a special ceremony held at ADNOC Distribution’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and is considered the first of its kind for ADNOC Distribution with a sports team outside the UAE.

Eng. Bader Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, commented on the new partnership saying: “Since our official entry into Egypt this year, ADNOC Distribution has taken steady steps to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa’s most populous market. We understand that football is among the most popular sports in Egypt with a huge fan base, making Pyramids FC, an ideal partner for us. The partnership reflects our strong commitment to support local communities in Egypt and to invest in nurturing young aspiring sports talent in the country.”

On the occasion, Eng. Mamdouh Eid, CEO, Pyramids FC expressed his pride in partnering with an organization of ADNOC Distribution’s standing. He emphasized that the club would work towards ensuring the success of this partnership in delivering mutual benefits for both parties. He further underlined his aspiration for an impactful future through this collaboration.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia, and sells lubricants in 34 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 50th year, ADNOC Distribution has over 800 service stations, 518 in the UAE and 67 in KSA. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 355 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 33 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 September 2023. Additionally, in February 2023 ADNOC Distribution completed its acquisition from TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique SAS of a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt LLC, marking the Company’s official entry into the Egyptian market. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

About Pyramids FC

Our club was established in 2008 in Upper Egypt’s vibrant Beni Suef. We later relocated to Cairo, where the iconic Great Pyramids stand tall.The Great Pyramids were built with stones from Upper Egypt’s Gebel el Silsila. Just as these stones journeyed to the capital and became the pride of Egypt, we’ve come to the capital with a dedication to make Pyramids FC the pride of Egyptian football. Our aim is to craft a new legacy for Upper Egypt. We take immense pride in our accomplishments within the Egyptian Premier League, and we’re committed to bringing glory to our country through regional, continental, and international success. We strive for unprecedented success. We envision Pyramids FC achieving what no local club has achieved before. We are not just playing the game; we are setting new standards and breaking boundaries. We believe in the power of football to transform lives and unite communities. We see a future where every encounter with Pyramids FC leaves a positive impact, where our commitment to excellence in football uplifts people on and off the field. Our mission at Pyramids FC goes beyond football. We strive to inspire ambition and dreams, elevate Egyptian football, and make a positive impact on communities and individuals. We are dedicated to nurturing local talent, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring the sustainability of football in Egypt. Every step we take, every goal we score, and every victory we secure is dedicated to the people of Egypt, especially those from our home, Upper Egypt.

