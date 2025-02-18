ADNOC Distribution to open first flagship service station in Egypt this year, offering enhanced retail and automotive services.

Blended locally by TEME in Egypt, ADNOC Voyager lubricants will soon be available through independent distributors for the first time, expanding their reach beyond ADNOC Distribution stations.

Cairo, Egypt – ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST) and TotalEnergies are celebrating two years of successful partnership in Egypt at this year’s Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) with a co-branded booth that showcases the partnership’s role in strengthening Egypt’s energy infrastructure.

In 2023, ADNOC Distribution acquired 50% of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), creating a joint venture that operates over 240 fuel retail sites across Egypt and includes wholesale, aviation fuel and lubricant blending operations. The acquisition facilitated the entry of ADNOC’s retail fuel and Oasis convenience store brands to the Egyptian market.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “The ongoing success of our TEME joint venture demonstrates the value of our international expansion strategy in driving value-accretive growth. Egypt, with its significant economic potential, is a key part of our growth journey. We’re proud to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences that align with our long-term vision for regional leadership.”

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director & Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, said: "This partnership underscores our mutual dedication to strengthening Egypt's energy solutions. We recognize the immense potential of the Egyptian market and are committed to fostering sustainable growth."

ADNOC Distribution is set to open its first flagship service station in New Cairo this year, featuring an expanded ADNOC Oasis convenience store and offering a broader range of automotive services compared to the existing 11 ADNOC-branded stations operating in the country. The new station will join ADNOC Distribution’s existing flagship stations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, exemplifying the Company’s commitment to industry-leading customer experiences.

ADNOC’s Voyager lubricants are blended locally in Egypt by TEME for both domestic sales and global exports, showcasing Egypt’s growing potential as an export-focused manufacturing hub. Later this year, Voyager lubricants will also be available through independent Egyptian distributors, expanding the brand’s reach beyond ADNOC Distribution service stations.

Looking ahead, TEME is focused on expanding its presence in Egypt’s aviation fuel market this year, a key sector driven by the country’s role as a transport and tourism hub in North Africa and beyond.

As ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies celebrate two years of successful collaboration in Egypt, both companies remain committed to supporting the nation’s energy needs, fostering economic growth, and delivering world-class services. By continuing to expand its retail network and invest in local manufacturing, TEME is positioned to be a key player in Egypt’s energy landscape, supporting economic growth and sustainability in the years ahead.

Note:

The TEME joint venture was ADNOC Distribution’s second international expansion following its successful entry into the Saudi Arabian market in 2018.

About ADNOC Distribution:

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 46 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 51st year, ADNOC Distribution has 896 service stations, 551 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (in addition, 30 stations have been contracted and under development), and 245 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 373 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 35 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2024. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit adnocdistribution.ae.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt:

TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME) is a 50/50 joint venture between TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, a subsidiary of the multinational broad energy company TotalEnergies SE, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for Distribution, a leading fuel distribution company in the Middle East. Combining the global expertise of two energy leaders, TEME drives innovation and growth in Egypt’s energy sector. Operating across the Retail, Aviation Fueling, Lubricants Sales, and General Trade businesses, TEME manages an extensive network of more than 240 service stations nationwide, including 11 fully branded ADNOC stations—the first of their kind in Egypt. With a workforce of over 1,500 employees, TEME is dedicated to operational excellence, sustainability, and delivering superior customer experience, while ensuring the safety of its industrial sites and the well-being of people. For more Information, visit totalenergies.eg/en.