Collaboration to support ADNOC’s operational resilience and facilitate the energy systems transformation with innovative insurance solutions.

Part of Abu Dhabi’s broader ambition to establish itself as a global reinsurance innovation hub.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform purpose-built for the future of global risk transfer and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with ADNOC, to develop a preferred reinsurance partnership targeting an allocation of over USD 500 million in risk coverage within the coming decade.

RIQ, the platform launched earlier this year by IHC in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, will be based in ADGM and will offer a full suite of reinsurance solutions. Under this agreement, RIQ will work closely with ADNOC to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex operational, climate-related, and specialty risk classes. The platform will leverage advanced data modelling, AI-augmented underwriting, and deep analytics to meet the demands of an increasingly sophisticated risk landscape.

This collaboration with ADNOC, combined with RIQ’s recent strategic alliance with IHC, creates a collective trajectory of over USD 1 billion in reinsurance premiums committed through RIQ’s platform over the coming decade. These partnerships underscore Abu Dhabi’s ascent as a next-generation global reinsurance hub, fusing intelligent capital, technology, and structured risk solutions.

RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory process, as it moves toward formal authorization as a reinsurer.

Ahmad Khalfan Al Mansoori, Chairman of ADNOC Re., said: “This partnership will enhance ADNOC’s operational resilience by tailoring reinsurance solutions to evolving industrial and climate risks. Leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered platform will strengthen our risk management capabilities and ensure continuity in a complex energy landscape.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, added: “We are honored to collaborate with ADNOC, an organization renowned for its ambition and long-term vision. Together with our recent partnership with IHC, this alliance brings together cutting-edge technology, strategic capital, and domain expertise to redefine global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward. These relationships signal a bold step in building the reinsurance platform of the future.’’

Additional strategic updates are expected in the coming months as RIQ executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over USD 1 billion in equity commitments from IHC and strategic partners BlackRock and Lunate, and anchored in AI-native infrastructure, RIQ aims to ultimately write USD 10 billion per year, redefining the future of reinsurance through intelligence, scale, and strategic discipline.

About RIQ

Established in 2025, RIQ is a next-generation, AI-native reinsurance platform launched by IHC, in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), RIQ is designed to serve global markets with an initial focus on high-growth regions across the Middle East, Asia, and select international jurisdictions.

With deep capital backing, advanced analytics capabilities, and a long-term commitment to innovation, RIQ will provide reinsurance solutions across Property & Casualty, Life, and specialized segments. By integrating intelligent risk assessment with global capital, RIQ aims to help shape a more resilient and responsive future for reinsurance worldwide.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC’s objective is to maximize the value of the Emirate’s vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates’ economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: www.adnoc.ae

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnoc.ae

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 881.6 billion (USD 239.9 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com