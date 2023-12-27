Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, was named ‘Best Sustainable Insurer of the Year’ at the Global Sustainability Leadership Awards by the World Sustainability Congress.

The World Sustainability Congress is a Not-For-Profit Organisation advocating for sustainable leadership and brings organisations, NGO's, public interests groups and governmental bodies together to accelerate sustainable business practices and solutions.

The award is a testament to ADNIC’s efforts to accelerate sustainable practices within the company and the sector in the UAE. Earlier this month, the company set a new milestone in its overarching sustainability strategy by being the only domestic insurance company to participate at COP28.

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “This esteemed award signifies our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and our communities. It is not merely a recognition of our current achievements, but rather a powerful catalyst to propel us further on our journey towards a more sustainable future for our planet and for generations to come.”

Husam Mansour, EVP - CHRO and Corporate Affairs at ADNIC, said: “As a leading insurer in the UAE we are delighted to have received this recognition, and are committed to utilising our efforts towards building a sustainable future”

In a significant move in October, ADNIC signed the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge, further embedding sustainable practices into its operations and inspiring customers and partners to embrace sustainable action. ADNIC has also forged numerous sustainability-focused partnerships, including a renewed collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF to support their mission of building a future where people and nature thrive.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information, please contact: media@adnic.ae