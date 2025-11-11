Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, has delivered strong financial results for the first nine months of 2025. Driven by continued growth and solid contributions across all core business segments, as well as strategic partnerships that reflect the company’s strategy to expand its services, strengthen market leadership, and deliver sustainable value across the UAE and the wider region.

ADNIC reported a net profit before tax of AED 395.0 million, reflecting an increase of 15.3% compared to the same period in 2024. The company also recorded gross written premiums of AED 7,207.1 million, marking a 17.4% increase year on year. ADNIC maintained a combined ratio of 93.2%, underscoring the strength of its underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.

During the third quarter, ADNIC announced a long-term strategic partnership with Allianz Trade in the Middle East, marking a major milestone in expanding access to Trade Credit Insurance solutions for businesses across the UAE. This partnership enables companies to safeguard cash flow, mitigate payment default risks, and pursue growth opportunities with greater confidence, combining ADNIC’s local expertise with Allianz Trade’s global leadership in credit risk and data-driven insights.

In parallel, and in line with the UAE’s vision for a competitive, innovation-driven economy, ADNIC continues to invest in the responsible integration of artificial intelligence across its value chain to enhance efficiency and improve customer experience. The company also reinforced its social commitment through a partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP) to provide specialized life insurance solutions for eligible UAE Nationals, promoting financial security and supporting national priorities.

Commenting on ADNIC’s performance, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said: “ADNIC’s strong performance in the first nine months of 2025 reflects the resilience of our business model and the success of our strategic growth initiatives. We continue to expand across our core businesses, supported by strong underwriting discipline and prudent investments. Our focus remains on delivering sustainable value to our shareholders while reinforcing our role as a key enabler of the UAE’s economic growth.”

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “We are pleased to report another strong set of results for the first nine months of 2025. Our new partnership with Allianz Trade marks an important step in expanding our specialized insurance offerings, while our innovation and digital initiatives continue to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. We remain committed to advancing ADNIC’s position as a trusted partner and leading insurer in the region.”

Key financial highlights:

Total Insurance Revenue: For 9M 2025, ADNIC's total insurance revenue reached AED 6.1 billion, compared to AED 5.2 billion in the same period last year, a growth of 16.1% year on year.

Net Insurance Service Result: Net insurance service result reached AED 382.3 million, increasing 23.9% year on year.

Net Income from Investments: Investment income reached AED 223.3 million, up 10.4% year on year.

Profit Before Tax: Profit before tax grew 15.3% year on year to AED 395 million, yielding a profit after tax of AED 354.7 million.

Profit before tax grew 15.3% year on year to AED 395 million, yielding a of AED 354.7 million. As of 30 September 2025, at a consolidated Group level, Total Assets stood at AED 10.6 billion and Total Shareholders’ Equity reached AED 3.6 billion.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information, please contact: media@adnic.ae