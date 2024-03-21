Gold Stevie Award recognises an innovative project highlighting an imaginative concept of a sustainable and transformative society

Silver Stevie Award rewards project spotlighting Abu Dhabi's pivotal role in accelerating global digital transformation

Abu Dhabi – ADNEC Group, through its company Capital 360 Event Experiences, has won Gold and Silver awards in two separate categories of the prestigious Stevie Awards MENA.

A Gold Stevie Award was presented in the category of ‘Innovation in Corporate events’ for an imaginative concept of a sustainable and transformative community. The Capital 360 Event Experiences team played a dynamic part in bringing this concept to life from the initial design strategy to successful delivery and execution.

The team drew on its creative talents to combine minimalism, eco-consciousness, and technological innovation in an immersive journey of discovery within a unique living concept. In addition, a focus on sustainability and the seamless integration of technology were incorporated in the experiential design.

Capital 360 Event Experiences also won a Silver Award in the ‘Innovation in Government Events’ category for a project that spotlighted Abu Dhabi's pivotal role in accelerating global digital transformation through a cohesive and interactive journey for guests. The project highlighted how digitalization would accelerate the sustainable growth and development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The sustainability theme was treated through an eco-conscious design by Capital 360 Event Experiences that employed minimal use of wood and a roof pattern inspired by the organic shapes of the Abu Dhabi mangroves. In this way, the team showcased the complementarity of innovation with sustainability and provided a pavilion that fused visionary design and immersive storytelling.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: ‘We are pleased that Capital 360 Events Experiences, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, has received Stevie Awards in the Middle East and North Africa region as an represents an important milestone for the Group.’

‘This win confirms our commitment to excellence and innovation in the global events industry, as we work diligently to innovate and implement customers’ visions and concepts to the fullest and help enhance their businesses. We also remain dedicated to applying and enhancing sustainable practices as we create transformative experiences and showcase the latest technological advancements. As we look to the future, we remain focused on enhancing Abu Dhabi's position as a premier destination for business and events, contributing to the prosperity of our community.’

For his part, Ahmed Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 Event Experiences, said: ‘Winning the prestigious Stevie Awards is a recognition of the distinguished role played by the Capital 360 Event Experiences team and their tremendous capacity for innovation and operational excellence in every project they undertake.’

‘The work that we carried out demonstrated our creativity in the management of major events through the innovative integration of sustainability and digital transformation into the designs that were implemented with professionalism and skill. These awards were practical recognition of our team's creativity, dedication, and expertise in turning complex visions into memorable realities.’

Launched in 2002, the Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards honouring and publicly recognising the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In each Stevie Awards competition, the top scoring qualifying entry in each category receives a Gold Stevie Award.

Finalists that receive a final average score of at least 8.0 out of a possible 10 are designated as Silver Stevie winners. All other Finalists are designated as Bronze Stevie winners.

As a leading event management agency, Capital 360 is committed to excellence and innovation, from design to event execution, in its delivery of world-class experiences for clients and visitors.

The comprehensive spectrum of event services offered encompasses creative design, technical production, audio-visual, standbuild and design, and conference management.

In 2023, the agency successfully delivered 488 projects and expanded internationally across 8 global locations.