Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has won an accolade for “Best Employer of the Year” at the Middle East Event Awards (MESE), further cementing the company’s proven excellence in the business and leisure tourism sector at a regional level.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company was recognised for this important accolade in the events industry, following the company’s efforts to becoming a preferred employer.

The award ceremony was held last night in Dubai and celebrated central figures in the events industry. This award demonstrates ADNEC’s continued leadership in the regional and global events and business tourism industry.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC said: “Winning the “Best Employer of the Year” award is in recognition of the exceptional efforts of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company to provide an ideal workplace for our cadres. This award is in line with international best practices and our strategy based on investment in human resources and attention to our employees as a fundamental pillar in the group’s march to achieve excellence and leadership in the business tourism sector. This award also cements Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the business and leisure tourism sectors, and highlights ADNEC as one of the most prominent and influential international players in shaping the future of the exhibitions and conferences sector.

He added: "Receiving this award is a new confirmation of the excellence of our work teams, which are always keen to build on achievements and provide the best services to enrich the experiences of partners, exhibitors and visitors alike, and thus contribute to supporting the business tourism sector at the regional and global levels.”

The Middle East Event Awards 2022 brings together the key players in the MICE and live events industry to honour outstanding individuals, teams and companies who have conceptualised and delivered the best event experiences across the region.

To date, ADNEC has won 109 awards in total.

