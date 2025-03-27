Abu Dhabi - ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) announced today further investment in renowned global luxury dining and hospitality brand, Nammos. This strategic move allows ADMO to drive the expansion of Nammos’ brands and venues worldwide including its restaurants, hotels and resorts, reinforcing ADMO’s commitment to expanding our international portfolio in the premium hospitality sector.

As a forward-thinking hospitality group, ADMO is dedicated to redefining luxury experiences through world-class dining, entertainment, and lifestyle concepts. By bringing Nammos fully under its umbrella. ADMO aims to leverage its strong brand equity and combine it with its operational expertise, strategic insights, and vision for innovation.

This acquisition positions ADMO to elevate the Nammos experience internationally across its restaurants and hotels while delivering enhanced value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders. Together, to build on Nammos' extraordinary legacy and continue its evolution as a global icon in luxury hospitality.

Sanjay Nandi, CEO of ADMO remarks: "Integrating Nammos into ADMO’s portfolio represents a key milestone in our growth strategy. Nammos’ iconic brand and legacy perfectly aligns with our vision of redefining the boundaries of exceptional dining and lifestyle experiences.”

Petros Stathis, Vice Chairman of ADMO and Nammos World Chairman comments: “Nammos is a legendary Mykonian-born brand that has become a lifestyle icon, known for its exceptional cuisine, vibrant atmosphere, and magnificent experiences. Fully integrating with ADMO marks an exciting chapter in Nammos’ global expansion, bringing the brand to new heights while staying true to its roots and authentic spirit, cooperating with the Founders who will continue with Mykonos operation"

Nammos’ global expansion continues in 2025 with its first urban outpost in London’s Mayfair this summer, bringing its world-renowned Mediterranean cuisine, sophisticated entertainment and vibrant atmosphere to the UK capital. This will be followed by Nammos Resort Maldives in 2026, an elegant resort seamlessly integrating luxury with the natural beauty of its surroundings, ensuring an exceptional and harmonious experience in this idyllic paradise.

Nammos is celebrated for its exceptional Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, luxurious beachfront views, and vibrant atmosphere, making it a destination of choice for discerning clientele in iconic locations. With its reputation for delivering unforgettable dining, world-class entertainment and lifestyle experiences, Nammos has become synonymous with carefree elegance and exclusivity.

About Nammos World

Nammos World promises a memorable experience offering impeccable services, exquisite tastes, and prestigious shopping. Since opening in 2003, in Psarou Bay, Mykonos, Nammos Restaurant has become recognised as one of the most famous beachside dining experiences in the world. Fine Mediterranean cuisine meets pan-Asian influences, with fresh seafood sourced from the Aegean coast. Adjacent to the Nammos Restaurant & Beach, sits Nammos Village, home of high-fashion in the Med, which brings together the most-exclusive international designer brands and the latest trends in the world of fashion. The Nammos legacy continues in the prestigious Jumeirah Beach with Nammos Dubai, in the glamourous French Riviera with Nammos Cannes, and in sunny Cyprus with Nammos Limassol, where guests can enjoy the legendary Nammos gastronomy, relaxed atmosphere and exceptionally stylish lifestyle.

www.nammos.com

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO’s vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO’s portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO’s plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

www.admolifestyle.com

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed company, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 250 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals, and other industries as well as real estate, construction, and hospitality. With over 95,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

www.alphadhabi.com

About Monterock International

Monterock International is a progressive, multinational, private equity holding company with a strong global presence which is reflected in its diverse investment portfolio. With 25 years’ experience in many key markets, Monterock International is a reliable and innovative investment partner with a focus on key areas, such as hospitality, food & beverage, real estate, finance, and sustainable industrial technology.

www.monterock.com

