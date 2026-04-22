Cairo: As part of its strategy to maximize asset utilization and enhance the efficiency of building management and operations within the New Administrative Capital, Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has signed a contract with Raya Smart Buildings, under the umbrella of Raya Holding. The agreement covers the utilization and management of Administrative Building (C5), located on the Central محور (axis) in the Government District of the New Administrative Capital.

The contract was signed on behalf of ACUD by Engineer Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director, and by Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, CEO of Raya Smart Buildings.

This agreement aims to maximize the investment value of the building by assigning management and operation responsibilities to a specialized company. Raya will act as the exclusive agent for managing, operating, and utilizing the building, including leasing administrative units and overseeing all related services and facilities, in accordance with the highest professional and operational standards.

Under the agreement, Raya will receive a percentage of the total generated revenues, while the remaining share will go to ACUD, achieving a balance between operational efficiency and maximizing investment returns.

This contract reflects ACUD’s direction toward adopting advanced asset management models in partnership with the private sector and leveraging specialized expertise in building management and operations, contributing to the delivery of integrated services within the Government District.

Engineer Khaled Abbas stated:

“This agreement aligns with the company’s vision to maximize the value of its assets through partnerships with specialized entities that possess strong expertise and apply professional models for building management and operation. This ensures the highest levels of operational efficiency and sustainable economic returns, while contributing to the provision of an integrated work environment and high-quality services that meet the needs of various entities and institutions.”

He added:

“Our collaboration with Raya in developing and managing buildings represents a practical step toward achieving effective asset management and enhancing the added value of projects within the New Administrative Capital, given Raya’s extensive experience and proven success in building management and operations.”

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, CEO of Raya Smart Buildings, commented:

“We are proud of this strategic partnership, which reflects the Administrative Capital’s confidence in Raya’s capabilities in managing and operating major assets. Through our accumulated expertise and success in developing and managing smart buildings—demonstrated in our distinguished green smart building projects such as the iconic Galleria 40 in Sheikh Zayed, as well as the EDGE workspace project with its multiple branches—we remain committed to delivering integrated experiences that reflect the highest standards of quality and innovation.”

Raya Smart Buildings is one of the leading companies providing integrated solutions for managing and operating real estate assets, combining advanced operational expertise with smart building technologies to deliver highly efficient operating experiences. The company manages several distinguished projects, most notably the EDGE project within Galleria 40, which represents an advanced model of smart administrative spaces in Egypt.

Raya Smart Buildings also operates regionally, with a presence in the Saudi market, particularly in Riyadh, as part of Raya Holding’s strategy to expand into Gulf markets and provide building management and operation solutions aligned with global standards and supporting smart city and sustainability trends.

EDGE is considered one of the leading companies in the workspace sector, offering a fully integrated 360-degree experience designed to meet the diverse needs of companies and entrepreneurs. Through a variety of solutions—including private offices, meeting rooms, and support services—EDGE provides a flexible and comprehensive work environment built on a curated and diverse tenant mix, bringing together major companies and entrepreneurs to create a professional business community that fosters growth and collaboration.

EDGE is also committed to delivering an integrated experience that goes beyond physical space to include operational, technological, and logistical services, ensuring businesses are fully supported and able to focus on achieving their goals efficiently and professionally.

As part of its ongoing expansion plans, EDGE is preparing to launch its fourth and fifth branches soon in Giza and Downtown Cairo, in line with its strategy to strengthen its presence in key locations that serve various sectors. This expansion underscores EDGE’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive work experience in prime destinations, supporting business growth and meeting evolving market demands.