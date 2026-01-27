Cairo, Egypt – Admaius Capital Partners (“Admaius”), a market-leading pan-African private equity firm, along with Dr. Sherif Bassiouny, Chairman of Parkville Pharmaceuticals (“Parkville”), and Dr. Mahmoud Farrag, CEO of Parkville, has signed definitive agreements to sell a majority stake in Parkville to Adenia Partners (“Adenia”). The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Parkville is a leading Egyptian healthcare and pharmaceutical company active in the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cairo, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes a broad portfolio of innovative products spanning skincare, haircare, wellness, and therapeutic pharmaceutical lines. With a strong focus on research, quality, and community wellbeing, Parkville has rapidly grown into a local champion in Egypt’s fast-growing cosmeceutical industry, outperforming many prominent local and international brands.

Admaius has proudly supported Parkville’s evolution into one of the region’s leading cosmeceutical platforms. We invested alongside the founders in November 2023, and the company has since then delivered remarkable growth despite macroeconomic headwinds, including currency devaluations and elevated inflation. This growth has extended beyond financial performance: it is reflected in strengthened product offerings, expanded manufacturing capabilities, enhanced corporate governance, a broader export footprint, and accelerated e-commerce growth.

Marlon Chigwende, Admaius Managing Partner, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the work we have done alongside Parkville’s founders and management over the past two years. This investment reflects Admaius’ ability to execute in complex environments, partner closely with exceptional local teams, and help build market-leading businesses. The dollar returns to our investors are very attractive and demonstrate what is possible when strong market positioning, drive and focus combine with superior execution. This is the first exit in our current fund and underpins its strong performance.”

Ahmed Rady, Managing Director, said:

“Our work with Parkville demonstrates Admaius’ execution capabilities on the ground in Egypt. Together with the management team, we focused on strengthening operations, governance, and scalability while navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment. We are proud of the outcome and of the value created through a hands-on, partnership-driven approach.”

Zilla Capital acted as the sole financial advisor to the existing shareholders and Matouk Bassiouny served as legal counsel. Adenia Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie as legal counsel.

About Admaius Capital Partners

Admaius is a pan-African private equity firm managing $320 million through its Virunga Africa Fund 1. Headquartered in Kigali with offices in Cairo, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, Casablanca, and London, Admaius is led by an experienced team of African professionals, including former leaders from some of the continent’s most established investment firms such as Carlyle, Actis, and Standard Chartered. The firm focuses on sectors that are foundational to Africa’s long-term growth and resilience—namely healthcare, financial services, education, FMCG, and digital infrastructure—where it seeks to drive both strong financial returns and measurable development impact. Admaius’ objective is to partner with best-in-class local operators to scale high-potential businesses and support transformative, inclusive growth across the continent.

About Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners is a private markets investment firm that has raised over $1 billion across five funds and co-investments, and is committed to responsible investing and a sustainable Africa. Founded in 2002, Adenia has a proven track record with over 35 platform investments executed and 21 realized exits. Based on the ground across Africa, Adenia has one of the most highly qualified African private markets investment teams in terms of educational pedigree, longstanding experience as entrepreneurs and investors, and local in-depth knowledge. By creating stronger companies with quality jobs, fostering economic improvement, and elevating companies to meet ESG standards, Adenia is increasing the enterprise value for investors, while benefiting workers, communities, and companies in Africa.

About Parkville Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Dr. Sherif Bassiouny and Dr. Mahmoud Farrag, Parkville has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing cosmeceutical companies in Egypt. The company targets a broad base of consumers through a large and evolving high-quality product portfolio. Parkville specializes in developing premium prescription-based skincare, haircare, food supplements, and muscle relaxants under several notable brands, including StarVille, StrongVille, Bobai, Glamy Lab, Shaan, Seropipe, and Sulfax. Parkville operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Alexandria and currently exports to several markets across the region.

