Made To Fly travel pack will be available starting April 20th across Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Morocco.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – adidas and Saudia introduce the adidas x Saudia Made to Fly pack, a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the region bringing together sportswear and aviation, marking a new frontier at the intersection of sport, culture and travel across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The collection is set to launch in retail on April 20.

As the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has shaped the Kingdom’s travel landscape for decades, becoming synonymous with connection, national pride, and global reach. By partnering with adidas, a global sportswear brand, the collaboration creates a bridge between travel and sportswear, connecting more deeply with a new generation of Saudi consumers.

Built on adidas’ SOFT LUX line, the Made to Fly pack reimagines the tracksuit as a modern travel essential. SOFT LUX is where modern sophistication meets effortless luxury, combining minimalist design, premium materials and refined craftsmanship.

Subtle aviation-inspired details and Saudi design cues elevate the SOFT LUX silhouette into a refined travel essential, balancing function with a clean, modern aesthetic. The result is a wardrobe that feels both timeless and contemporary, reflecting adidas and Saudia’s shared vision of movement, identity and the rituals of travel.

Crafted with a peached spacer fabric with modal, enhanced by a liquid cotton treatment, the SOFT LUX line delivers a smooth, refined texture and an exceptionally soft hand feel, designed for comfort, movement and everyday wear.

“This collaboration allowed us to reinterpret one of adidas’ most refined sportswear lines through the lens of travel, alongside a brand that has shaped the Kingdom’s travel culture for generations,” said Bilal Fares, SVP and GM, adidas EMC. “By bringing together Saudia’s connection to movement and adidas’ sportswear heritage, we created a collection that feels elevated, effortless and relevant to today’s consumer.”

Blending influences from fashion, movement and aviation, the adidas x Saudia Made to Fly pack positions the tracksuit as a modern travel uniform, designed for airport transitions, inflight comfort and life on the move. Rooted in the Kingdom’s cultural momentum, the collaboration reflects how a new generation approaches travel as an extension of personal identity and global outlook.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: “For 80 years, Saudia has connected the Kingdom to the world. Today, travel is no longer defined only by destinations, but by identity, culture, and self-expression. Building on our 2023 rebrand, which marked a new chapter in our global journey, we are expanding our brand presence beyond aviation into culture and lifestyle. Our collaboration with adidas brings these elements together, transforming movement into a statement of modern Saudi ambition and capturing the confidence and creativity shaping the Kingdom today.”

The adidas x Saudia Made to Fly pack is available in selected adidas stores across Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Morocco, as well as online.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com