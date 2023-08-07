Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, becomes the first bank in the UAE to offer its customers the convenience of topping up their DARB Wallet through ADIB’s mobile app. This new feature highlights ADIB's commitment to enhancing the digital experience for its customers and providing innovative solutions to simplify their day-to-day financial transactions.

This new initiative comes as part of ADIB's ongoing commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance their banking experience and meet their evolving needs in an increasingly digital world.

This initiative is in line with ADIB’s commitment to offering customers pioneering digital solutions. By integrating the DARB Top-Up feature into ADIB mobile app, we are further enhancing the digital experience for customers and ensuring that their banking needs are met in the most seamless and efficient way possible.

ADIB has been at the forefront of digital transformation, with approximately 96000 new customers joining ADIB in H1 2023 and 57% of them opening their accounts digitally. This reflects the growing preference for digital channels among customers and ADIB's dedication to delivering industry-leading digital capabilities. In May, ADIB became the first bank in the UAE to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with convenient remote account opening services through a mobile app by deploying Emirates Face Recognition (EFR) technology.

ADIB's dedication to digitalisation has further solidified its position as an industry leader in digital innovation. By embracing cutting-edge technology and continuously refining its digital offerings, ADIB remains committed to delivering unparalleled convenience, security, and accessibility to its customers.

-Ends-

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 169 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For more information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Public Affairs Director of Financial Communications