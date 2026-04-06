Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced that it mobilised and facilitated AED 20.3 billion in sustainable finance by the end of 2025, marking a strong year of execution and reinforcing its commitment to deploy AED 60 billion in sustainable finance by 2030. This performance underscores ADIB’s role as a trusted sustainable finance partner, supporting governments, financial institutions and corporates in advancing climate action, enabling the energy transition, and delivering meaningful environmental and social impact across the UAE and the wider region.

ADIB played a key role in structuring and participating in a range of landmark sustainable finance transactions across the UAE and the region, supporting clients across multiple sectors. These included large‑scale project financings for renewable energy developments, sustainability‑linked facilities for financial institutions, and debt capital market transactions within the sustainable sukuk space, serving both banks and corporates seeking Sharia‑compliant funding solutions. Additional transactions spanned syndicated and bilateral financings supporting solar energy projects, social finance initiatives, and sustainability‑linked finance structures for major regional investment entities. Collectively, these activities highlight ADIB’s ability to deliver diversified sustainable finance solutions across renewable energy, real estate, healthcare and financial services, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in advancing ESG‑aligned growth across the region.

ADIB’s sustainable finance performance reflects strong market momentum alongside the Bank’s clear strategic commitment to embedding ESG principles across its financing activities. Mobilising more than AED 20 billion during the year marks a significant step toward the Bank’S AED 60 billion sustainable finance target by 2030 and reinforces ADIB’s position as a leading Islamic sustainable finance partner in the UAE and the wider region.

ADIB’s sustainable finance framework continues to guide the Bank’s approach to identifying, structuring and reporting eligible green, social and sustainability-linked transactions. The Bank remains focused on supporting clients in aligning their funding strategies with national and regional sustainability agendas, while maintaining prudent risk management and disciplined execution.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com