Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the leading financial institution has unveiled a new offering ‘Small Business Finance (SBF)’ that is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the UAE. The new product offers a complete financial solution for up to AED 1.5 million to support the short and long term goals of SMEs.

ADIB’s SBF is designed to offer a bespoke financial solutions for small and medium businesses in the UAE catering to their business objectives. With an easy and fast application process, businesses will also get a comprehensive range of benefits that includes collateral free business finance, working capital finance for local and international purchases or CAPEX Finance for equipment, Machinery and Auto, payment based on Equated Monthly Installment (EMI), flexible tenor, while also providing accessibility to expert advice and more benefits to give each Business the Makeover it needs.

Commenting on the new product launch, Mohammed Al Salem, Head of Business Banking, ADIB, said: “SMEs play an important role in shaping economies globally. ADIB recognizes their importance to the local economy and has been constantly supporting them through several initiatives that enable business owners to reach their full potential. Our new product is aligned with the UAE’s vision as supporters and contributors to small businesses’ growth and reinforces our position as one of the largest Islamic Banks offering a range of business banking products to support the needs of businesses.”

Bolstering the nation’s continuous efforts to develop the business sector in the UAE, ADIB’s SBF provides a complete financing solution to further assist individuals to realize their business goals and remain committed to support the growth and sustainability of this segment.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking, and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.

