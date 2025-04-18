Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has launched the new Cardless Cash Withdrawal feature through the ADIB Mobile App, allowing customers to withdraw cash from ADIB ATM without the need for a physical debit card and quickly and securely send cash to friends and family, including non-ADIB customers, through any of ADIB’s 500-plus ATMs. The new service is part of the bank’s commitment to delivering convenient and accessible banking experiences through ongoing digital innovation.

This feature enables customers to access cash for themselves or send money using only their mobile phones. The experience is fully digital and designed for ease of use, offering a fast and secure way to access cash. Customers or recipients receive a one-time Collection Code via SMS or in-app notification, which can be used at any ADIB ATM to withdraw the specified amount within a two-hour window. They can also send money to a UAE mobile phone using the payments functionality on the Transfers services by choosing the cardless cash option on the mobile app.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB said: “While cardless withdrawal are not new to the industry, our priority has always been to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of security and safety. This feature was designed to offer a safer, more controlled way to access cash. For ADIB, it is not just about keeping up with technology, it is about delivering innovations that truly serve our customers’ needs.”

The launch of Cardless Cash Withdrawal reflects ADIB’s broader strategy to enhance mobile banking functionality as part of its 2035 Vision. This long-term roadmap focuses on pioneering new technologies, including Gen AI and advanced digital features, to create seamless and personalised experiences for customers.

The Cardless Cash Withdrawal feature adds to ADIB’s growing portfolio of digital banking services aimed at enhancing convenience, improving access, and reducing reliance on physical tools or branch visits. As part of its Vision 2035, ADIB continues to explore and implement secure, customer-first innovations that reflect the bank’s commitment to excellence and growth.