Award reflects ADIB-Egypt’s ongoing commitment to providing Sharia-compliant banking services to clients, maintaining exceptional performance

Cairo – Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt (ADIB-Egypt) received Global Finance Magazine’s "Best Islamic Financial Institution in Egypt" award for the seventh consecutive year, marking the bank’s ongoing pioneership in excellence and leadership.

The accolade was accepted by ADIB-Egypt’s CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Aly during the 17th edition of Global Finance Magazine’s award ceremony, which recognizes outstanding financial institutions across the globe, and took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington D.C.

The recognition highlights the bank’s leading role played in providing top-tier Islamic banking services to clients and maintaining its outstanding performance. This commendation is also a testament to the bank’s sustainable growth and its strengthening position as the first choice for clients seeking Sharia-compliant banking solutions.

The award underscores the significant contribution that ADIB-Egypt is making to the banking sector, as it continues to drive innovation in Sharia-compliant services, while also enhancing its position in the market as a leading and reputable Islamic financial institution.

“This award reflects our commitment to providing outstanding, Sharia-compliant financial solutions. It also highlights the bank’s distinguished position in the Egyptian market, as well as its commitment to sustainable growth, and excellence in customer service. This makes ADIB-Egypt the ideal choice for clients seeking comprehensive, Sharia-compliant banking solutions that meet their evolving needs in a rapidly changing banking world. The award also reaffirms the bank’s commitment to driving economic growth in Egypt,” Aly said.

Global Finance Magazine is a leading international publication renowned for its rigorous evaluations of banking and financial institutions, selecting winners based on criteria such as customer satisfaction, digital innovation, sustainability, and growth potential.

About ADIB-Egypt

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – Egypt (ADIB-Egypt) is a highly awarded bank that entered the Egyptian market through the acquisition of the National Development Bank of Egypt in 2007, led by a strategic alliance between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company.

In line with its strategy as a comprehensive bank focused on delivering a wide range of innovative and modern Sharia-compliant financial solutions, ADIB-Egypt has developed advanced infrastructure and revamped its network of 71 branches across Egypt’s governorates. The bank prides itself on a highly skilled, experienced, and well-trained team, as well as an ambitious expansion plan that includes opening new branches and deploying advanced ATMs with unique technological capabilities. This aims to provide top-tier banking services and extend ADIB-Egypt’s products to clients across all regions. The bank is also committed to providing innovative technology that includes digital products and the latest smart banking solutions to deliver optimal service to clients. ADIB-Egypt continuously introduces the latest electronic payment technologies, keeping pace with smart technology advancements to ensure sustainable growth driven by service quality, employee competence, and market share expansion.

To achieve comprehensive banking service integration, ADIB-Egypt has established ADI Capital, its investment banking arm, along with ADI Finance for leasing services, ADI Consumer Finance, and ADI Microfinance. These subsidiaries offer non-banking financial services, addressing growing client needs and providing immediate, Sharia-compliant financial solutions through innovative banking products and services.

Media Relations Director: Asmaa Ghoneim

Contact: 01000681421 - a.ghonem@vantage.com.eg