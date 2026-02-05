Abu Dhabi: ADIB Capital Limited, located in DIFC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and regulated by the DFSA, has launched the ADIB Digital Infrastructure Fund, a new Sharia-compliant public fund incorporated in DIFC and designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-conviction investments in the listed equities of companies benefiting from the attractive supply-demand dynamics in the data storage and data transmission sectors, with a particular focus on North America and Europe.

The fund provides investors with Shari’a-compliant solutions to capitalise on the ongoing global digital transformation and diversify their portfolios with exposure to digital infrastructure assets. It employs a bottom-up approach by analysing individual companies and broader economic trends, and opportunistically invests in a concentrated portfolio of 20 to 25 securities that are priced at discounts to their intrinsic value, aiming to achieve competitive risk-adjusted returns.

Macro tailwinds in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, E-Commerce, and mobile connectivity are driving the long-term growth of the digital infrastructure sector. The fund aims to capitalise on these sustainable industry trends by investing in data centres, cell towers, fibre networks, and other key assets. The unprecedented demand for connectivity, coupled with the ongoing supply crunch in data storage and related assets, has created favourable market conditions for targeted investments in this space.

ADIB Capital will manage the fund in collaboration with DigitalBrid, Liquid Accounts Adviser, LLC, an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, one of the world’s largest dedicated digital infrastructure firms that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure assets. The fund’s Shari’a Supervisory Board has approved the structure, investments, and documentation, providing investors with confidence in a strong Shari’a-compliant framework alongside ADIB Group’s robust governance and institutional infrastructure.

For more information on ADIB Digital Infrastructure Fund, please contact adibc.am@adib.com

About ADIB Capital Limited

ADIB Capital Limited is a Sharia-compliant asset manager, incorporated in the DIFC and licensed by the DFSA which is permitted to deal with only professional clients or market counterparties. ADIB Capital Limited as separate legal entity leverages the strong affiliation with its parent Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, one of the largest Islamic banks in the MENA region. ADIB Capital Limited has established itself as a trusted financial partner for its clients. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of investment services, including both Asset Management and Investment Banking. Views expressed herein reflect the opinion of ADIB Capital as of the date of this publication and may change without notice. ADIB Capital will not be responsible for any consequences resulting from the use of this publication or reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 281 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

