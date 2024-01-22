Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) have officially launched a pioneering project focused on the automated deposit and withdrawal processes for personal affairs cases. This collaboration utilises an electronic integration between a government entity and a bank, streamlining banking operations seamlessly without any manual intervention while ensuring full compliance with governance standards.

Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector at ADJD, signed the agreement for the automated deposit and withdrawal processes for personal affairs cases with Mohammed Ali Al Fahim, Acting Global Head of Wholesale Banking at ADIB, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

This joint project between both parties marks a significant step towards streamlining the intersection of banking and legal processes. This project stands as a testament to ADIB's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and our ongoing dedication to providing seamless services to our customers. By pioneering such advanced initiatives, the bank aims to contribute to the broader vision of enhancing the efficiency of judicial processes, ultimately benefiting the community we serve.

This collaboration exemplifies ADIB’s ongoing commitment to excellence and reinforces its position as a leader in the financial industry, continually pushing boundaries for the betterment of the bank’s stakeholders and society at large.

Simultaneously, this cutting-edge banking initiative sets a precedent for linking judicial processes with banking operations to achieve ADJD's goals of ensuring fair justice and serving the community.

This project represents a unique initiative in electronic connectivity, showcasing a model for other institutions to follow. The fully automated system guarantees efficient and secure transactions, eliminating the need for manual interference and providing a seamless experience for users.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB Edelman Smithfield

Lamia Khaled Hariz Simon Hailes

Head of Corporate Communications, Head of Middle East

Marketing, ESG and Investor Relations