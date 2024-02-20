Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading financial institution, announced the successful launch of a new payment hub that allows customers to conduct their transfers in a quick and efficient manner. ADIB has worked with the real-time payment solutions company, ProgressSoft, to ease the integration of Cross-Border Services and accelerate cross-border remittances.

With the new payment hub, customers can now seamlessly process transfers, providing a solution that transforms payment processing capabilities. This redefines the speed, security, and efficiency of ADIB's payment services across diverse channels and third-party networks.

ADIB, committed to fostering innovation and surpassing customer expectations, has strategically implemented ProgressSoft's Payments Hub, marking a significant upgrade in its technologies, and facilitating a seamless migration from legacy payment systems to a robust platform.

Commenting on the launch, Fernando Plaza Lopez, Chief Digital Officer, ADIB, said: “The successful implementation of ProgressSoft’s Payments Hub Platform comes at a time when ADIB is focused on driving digital-first solutions throughout the bank’s operations. This robust new platform will transform the way ADIB’s payment services function across the board. In line with our commitment to delivering digital excellence for our customers, ADIB will continue to develop its digital capabilities to offer bespoke solutions for all our stakeholders.”

The dynamic platform aligns with ADIB's vision for expanding digital services at the front-end as well as global payment corridors at the back end. With advanced and scalable features, ADIB also gains the flexibility to adapt effortlessly to market trends, enabling the introduction of additional payment services with minimal disruption to its back-end systems. This robust and scalable payment infrastructure solidifies ADIB's position as a leader in the digital banking landscape, paving the way for its ambitious growth strategy in the UAE and beyond.

“This successful launch signifies the culmination of a shared vision between ADIB and ProgressSoft,” stated ProgressSoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Wakileh, “Together we have launched a transformative platform that not only addresses the demands of today but also anticipates the needs of tomorrow, reinforcing our joint commitment to delivering excellence in banking services.”

This significant milestone marks the inauguration of ADIB and ProgressSoft’s partnership, ushering in a new era in banking where pioneering strategies and customer-focused solutions stand as the driving forces.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 193 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

