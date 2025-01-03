Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, has announced an updated fee schedule for obtaining and renewing an ADGM commercial licence. Effective from 1st January 2025, fee reductions of 50% or more apply to non-financial and retail businesses within the ADGM jurisdiction. This initiative aims to enhance ADGM's business ecosystem, making it more attractive and accessible for various enterprises.

Under the updated fees schedule:

Non-Financial Category Initial registration fees are reduced from USD 10,000 to USD 5,500. Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from USD 8,000 to USD 5,000.



Retail Category Initial registration fees are reduced from USD 6,000 to USD 2,500. Annual licence renewal fees are reduced from USD 4,000 to USD 2,000.



These fee revisions align with the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transition period, which ended on 31st December 2024, and apply across ADGM’s jurisdiction, encompassing Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The updated fee structure follows extensive consultations conducted in 2023 with ADGM’s business community, focusing on jurisdictional expansion and enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on this feedback, the Registration Authority (RA) undertook a comprehensive review to ensure the new structure meets the needs of ADGM’s evolving commercial landscape while supporting a seamless transition for its expanding business segments.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, the CEO of ADGM RA said, “The revised fee structure reflects our commitment to supporting businesses within ADGM’s thriving jurisdiction. By significantly reducing fees for non-financial and retail categories, we aim to cultivate a vibrant and efficient business ecosystem, reinforcing ADGM’s position as a leading international financial hub.”

With the conclusion of the Al Reem Island transitional period on 31st December 2024, fee exemptions previously available to qualifying non-financial and retail businesses have now been discontinued. The updated fee schedule also includes adjustments for other categories:

Financial Category: Initial registration fees increased from USD 15,000 to USD 16,700, with annual renewals rising from USD 13,000 to USD 16,200.

Tech Startups: Fees adjusted from USD 1,000 to USD 1,500 for both new registrations and renewals.

Additionally, a USD 300 data protection fee will continue to be applied across all categories at the time of new registration and annual renewal in the new fee schedule.

To view the updated fee schedule, applicable to all businesses starting 1st January 2025, please click HERE.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

