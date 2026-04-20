Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Futian District People's Government of Shenzhen, marking a significant step in strengthening economic and financial cooperation between Abu Dhabi and one of China’s leading financial and innovation hubs.

The partnership establishes a framework to enhance collaboration across a range of priority sectors, including financial services, innovation, and talent development, while supporting broader economic, cultural and educational exchanges between the two jurisdictions.

Under the agreement, ADGM and Futian District will work closely to promote mutual development opportunities and facilitate greater cross-border engagement between their respective business and financial communities. The collaboration will focus on advancing dialogue and knowledge exchange in key areas such as financial innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance, and international investment structures, including Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) frameworks.

The two parties will also support the organisation of joint initiatives, including roundtables, conferences and business forums, designed to foster deeper engagement between regulators, investors, and industry stakeholders. These platforms will enable the sharing of expertise and insights, while creating new avenues for partnership and investment.

The MoU was signed between Mr. Deng Jun, Director of General Office of Futian District People's Government of Shenzhen and His Excellency (H.E.) Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM.

Commenting on the collaboration with Futian District, H.E. Rashed said, "This collaboration with Futian District marks an important step in further strengthening ADGM’s international partnerships and deepening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key global financial hubs. By fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration across areas such as financial innovation, talent development, and investment structures, we are creating new pathways for capital, ideas, and opportunity to flow between our markets. This agreement reflects ADGM’s continued commitment to enabling sustainable growth, supporting cross-border investment, and advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial centre."

Mr. Deng Jun said, “In the context of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind, there is immense potential for international economic and trade cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges. The signing of the MoU between Futian District and ADGM marks a further step toward practical cooperation between the two sides. We have reached a consensus to take a regular communication mechanism as a key lever, to facilitate the swift implementation of short-term and medium-term cooperation projects, and to jointly achieve greater progress.”

Futian District, recognised as the central urban and financial centre of Shenzhen, plays a pivotal role in advancing the development of the Greater Bay Area as a global centre for finance, commerce and innovation. Its strategic alignment with ADGM’s forward-looking ecosystem creates a strong foundation for long-term collaboration.

As part of the collaboration, ADGM and Futian District will encourage the participation of public and private sector representatives in official events and delegations, further strengthening institutional ties and enhancing connectivity between the UAE and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This partnership reflects the shared ambition of both parties to support innovation-led growth and to contribute to the continued development of globally connected financial ecosystems. It also reinforces ADGM’s role as a gateway for international capital and a platform for businesses seeking access to high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

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About Futian

Established in January 1990, Futian District is the central area of Shenzhen. It’s the location of the party committee and municipal government and serves as the administrative, cultural, financial, commercial and international communication center of the city. Futian District is composed of 10 sub-districts and 92 communities. It has a resident population of approximately 1.53 million.

Located in the central-southern part of Shenzhen, Futian District is bordered by Luohu District to the east, Nanshan District to the west, Hong Kong’s New Territories to the south, and Longhua District to the north. The district covers a total area of 78.66 square kilometers, accounting for about 4% of the total area of Shenzhen. Landmarks such as Civic Center, Lianhua Mountain and Ping An International Financial Center, the tallest building in Shenzhen, are located in Futian. Futian's economy ranks among the top districts and counties nationwide, with its gross regional product exceeding RMB 642 billion yuan in 2025. Its indicators such as GDP per area, tax revenue per area, total retail sales of consumer goods, import and export volume, and value added in the financial industry have consistently ranked first in Shenzhen.

Futian hosts the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, accommodates 60% of the city’s licensed financial institutions, and is the base for over 120 municipal-level headquarters enterprises. Moreover, 3 local Fortune Global 500 companies are located in Futian. Supported by rapid developments such as the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, Xiangmihu New Financial Center, and Central Park Vitality Loop—along with high-quality healthcare and education resources, a concentration of star-rated hotels, more than 3,000 restaurants and cafes offering global cuisines, and over 140 parks—Futian stands out as an ideal destination for both business and living.

For more information of Futian District, please go to: http://www.szft.gov.cn/en/.