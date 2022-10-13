Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) and the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) have partnered to collaborate on delivering treasury and cash qualifications in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

The agreement was signed on 27th September 2022 by the CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre Mr. Mansoor Jaffar, and Ms. Caroline Stockmann, CEO of the ACT at the ACT Middle East Treasury Summit held in Dubai between 27th and 28th September 2022.

Along with the advancement of treasury and cash management knowledge, the strategic collaboration will also focus on supporting the UAE National Agenda of employability for the professional development and upskilling of the UAE nationals while balancing financial risks and opportunities for businesses in the Emirates.

The entities will also explore promoting and establishing ACT preparation training courses that will enable successful candidates to earn ACT certifications such as Certificate in Treasury Fundamentals, Certificate in Treasury and Award in Internal Cash Management and other higher-level qualifications. Through the agreement, both ADGMA and ACT aim to foresee the upskilling of the UAE nationals via joint training to equip individuals for a successful career in the treasury and corporate finance industry.

Caroline Stockmann, ACT Chief Executive, said: “Education continues to be a strong focus for the ACT, and we are committed to strengthening the work we do on this in the region. I am delighted that Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy will deliver our treasury and cash management qualifications locally and support the development of talent that is needed in the region for these key areas.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, said: “Equipping national talent for long-term success in the industry is key in our commitment to support UAE’s dynamic financial sector. ADGM Academy was established to invest in local talent and to ensure the robust development of the UAE’s economy. By delivering internationally recognised training programmes and establishing a flourishing knowledge-based environment, ADGMA has built a portfolio of world-class financial education and literacy. Our partnership with ACT reinforces our commitment to supporting the UAE’s Vision 2030 and bolstering Abu Dhabi’s position as a global financial and commercial hub.”

ADGMA and ACT also intend to collaborate on thought leadership opportunities such as joint seminars, workshops and conferences to achieve mutually beneficial goals under the MoU.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com

ABOUT THE ACT

The Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) is the only professional treasury body with a Royal Charter. We set the global benchmark for treasury excellence and lead the profession through our internationally recognised qualifications, by defining standards and by championing continuing professional development. We are the authentic voice of the treasury profession representing the interests of the real economy and educating, supporting and leading the treasurers of today and tomorrow. www.treasurers.org

