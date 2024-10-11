The signing ceremony coincided with the UAE Fintech Vision 2024 event, which brought together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to explore the future of fintech and discuss its potential impact on the regional economy.

By creating a framework for collaboration, the MOU will facilitate the exchange of expertise and ideas essential to driving fintech innovation.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: The ADGM Academy’s Research Centre and Fintech Tuesdays signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in advancing fintech innovation in the UAE and across the MENA region. This partnership aims to enhance collaboration on knowledge sharing, research, training, and events, solidifying the UAE’s position as a leading hub for financial technology.

The signing ceremony took place at the UAE Fintech Vision 2024, which was hosted by ADGM Academy. The event brought together industry leaders, regulators, and innovators to explore the future of fintech and discuss its potential impact on the regional economy. It also outlined the next steps to foster growth in the sector, while highlighting the importance of digital transformation in reshaping financial services.

In line with the MOU, ADGM Academy and Fintech Tuesdays will collaborate on a series of initiatives such as joint research projects, fintech-focused workshops, and thought leadership events. These will provide a platform for industry experts to share insights on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and regulatory technology (RegTech). Training programs will result in curated content to support the fintech and digital community in driving upskilling and re-skilling to ensure the development of the local talent base. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to building a strong, innovation-driven fintech ecosystem in the UAE," said Jassim Al Marzooqi, Senior Director, ADGM Academy. "Through this collaboration with Fintech Tuesdays, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for knowledge sharing, training, research and development, which will pave the way for the next generation of fintech solutions."

Arjun Vir Singh, Advisory Council Member at Fintech Tuesdays, said: "We are excited to be part of this strategic alliance with ADGM Academy. Together, we will drive forward fintech innovation in the region by creating meaningful opportunities for startups, investors, and policymakers to collaborate and thrive."

UAE Fintech Vision 2024 Conference Highlights

The UAE Fintech Vision 2024 event showcased the dynamic future of the financial technology sector in the region. Featured sessions included:

Fireside chat with industry leaders on the UAE’s position in the global fintech ecosystem and the challenges and opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Panel discussion on empowering the fintech workplace, which highlighted the recent UAE Fintech Jobs Report publication.

Panel discussion on the future of fintech in the Middle East.

ADGM Academy and Fintech Tuesdays will collaborate on future annual editions of the UAE Fintech Jobs Report, which will bring together the expertise of an academic research team and the fintech community. This partnership aims to provide in-depth insights into the evolving fintech job market, exploring trends in talent acquisition, skill demands, and employment growth across the sector. By combining rigorous academic research with real-world industry perspectives, the report will serve as a vital resource for businesses, policymakers, and professionals, helping to shape the future of fintech employment in the UAE and ensuring that the sector continues to thrive as a driver for global innovation.