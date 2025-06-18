Joint initiatives to include tailored Continuing Professional Education (CPE) training, integrity and anti-fraud focused events, and awareness campaigns for national talent development.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Nazaha Association to advance educational and professional development initiatives focused on integrity and anti-fraud practices across the UAE.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both the Academy and the Association to enhance local talent and foster a culture of transparency and ethical conduct through collaborative education and awareness programmes.

The partnership was signed by Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement at ADGMA, and Mrs. Naeima Al Menhali, Chairwoman of the Board, Al Nazaha Association, on 3rd June 2025. The MoU highlights the strategic collaboration to deliver fraud and integrity training courses to the public, co-develop short Continuing Professional Education (CPE) offerings, and create new UAE-accredited qualifications in the fields of integrity and anti-fraud.

The Chairwoman of Al Nazaha Association emphasised that the ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organisation and a leading provider of anti-fraud training and education. She further noted that Al Nazaha is the only ACFE affiliate in the UAE officially approved by the Ministry of Community Empowerment and the Department of Community Development.

The fraud and integrity training courses will focus on fraud prevention, detection, and deterrence. These courses will be delivered by ADGMA, the ACTVET-approved training provider, and sponsored by Al Nazaha Association, the official UAE affiliate of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

ADGMA and Al Nazaha will also collaborate to jointly host events aimed at raising public and professional awareness of integrity and ethical practices in financial services. A Joint Working Group will also be established in the areas of collaboration defined in the MoU and will be responsible for implementing the partnership’s strategic objectives and ensuring the execution of the agreed initiatives.

Ali Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement at ADGMA said, “As the knowledge arm of ADGM, one of our goals is to establish and create a stronger and more transparent financial services ecosystem that consists of a new generation of professionals, empowered with the tools and knowledge to uphold market integrity at every level. Our collaboration with Al Nazaha Association marks an important step towards achieving this goal. Through this partnership, we aim to elevate national awareness around ethical conduct and anti-fraud capabilities. Equipping Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s knowledge economy with these essential skills is vital to fostering trust and accountability across sectors.”

Mrs. Naeima Al Menhali, Chairwoman of the Board at Al Nazaha Association said, “This partnership represents a significant step toward building a future-ready workforce grounded in the values of integrity, accountability, and professional excellence. In collaboration with ADGM Academy, we take pride in supporting the UAE’s vision of a more transparent and ethical society. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to raising awareness and enhancing national capabilities in combating fraud. Through the delivery of specialised training programmes in integrity and anti-fraud practices, we aim to instill a culture of integrity and promote anti-fraud principles across all sectors.”

The partnership emphasises ADGMA’s ongoing mission to deliver world-class learning and leadership development and further supports the national agenda of developing human capital in key regulatory and governance domains.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

