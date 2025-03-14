Abu Dhabi – As part of its efforts to support and revitalize Egypt’s tourism sector and enhance strategic investments, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has announced the launch of the “Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza” project. This luxury five-star hotel will be a landmark addition to the hospitality and tourism sector in Egypt and the broader Middle East, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to advancing global economic partnerships and supporting sustainable development.

Valued at AED 440 million (US$ 120 million), the project will feature 302 rooms equipped with state-of-the-art amenities. The hotel will also house a selection of international restaurants and entertainment facilities, positioning it as a premier destination for luxury hospitality.

The project is financed through a strategic partnership between the private sectors of the UAE and Egypt. ADFD is contributing 84.28% of the project’s capital through Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company (ADTIC). Additionally, Abu Dhabi National Hotels owns 10.22%, Overseas Tourism Investment Company holds 0.4%, Misr Hotels Company owns 2.73%, and the Egyptian General Company for Tourism & Hotels owns 2.37%.

The foundation was jointly laid by H.E Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, Engineer Adel Al-Najjar, the Governor of Giza, from the Egyptian government, and the presence of officials from both sides.

Blending rich history with modern luxury, the project promises an exceptional hospitality experience that meets the highest international standards. Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company is partnering with Accor Group, a globally renowned hospitality brand, to manage the hotel and ensure excellence in service and guest experience.

H.E Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, said: “Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza” project is a significant step in strengthening Egypt’s tourism sector, offering a world-class hotel experience that underscores our commitment to sustainable investments in promising markets. Through our partnership with Accor Group, we aim to elevate the tourism industry while supporting economic and social development in Egypt.”

He called this investment a reflection of ADFD’s commitment to advancing sustainable development projects and driving investment partnerships that fuel economic growth in partner countries.”

Engineer Adel Al-Najjar, expressed gratitude to ADFD for its continued support. “We appreciate Abu Dhabi Fund for Development’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s development projects, particularly in key economic sectors like tourism. The Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza project represents a transformative step in strengthening our tourism infrastructure, enabling us to attract visitors from around the world thanks to its strategic location near Egypt’s most iconic archaeological sites.”

He noted that this project is a model for successful investment collaboration between Egypt and the UAE. “We look forward to expanding such partnerships to further our sustainable development goals,” he said.

By blending luxury hospitality with Egypt’s rich cultural heritage, the Sofitel Legend Pyramids Giza project will strengthen the country’s position as a premier global tourist destination. Its strategic location near iconic landmarks will attract visitors from around the world, creating new investment opportunities and driving the sustainable growth of Egypt’s tourism sector.

Through investments in transformative infrastructure projects like this, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting Egypt’s national development agenda while advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

