Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) visited the Orbitworks’ facility to review progress on the implementation of the strategic agreement signed at the World Government Summit 2026. The agreement enables ADFD to leverage advanced Earth Observation technologies to enhance the monitoring and impact assessment of its development projects worldwide.

The agreement positions ADFD as the first development fund globally to secure dedicated satellite capacity, enabling advanced Earth Observation capabilities to enhance project monitoring, verify progress, and measure impact across its international portfolio.

The initiative provides ADFD with access to the Altair satellite constellation that is being built in Abu Dhabi, advancing space-enabled applications in development finance, while reinforcing more efficient and transparent deployment of resources across global markets. The collaboration further underscores the UAE’s growing role in leveraging advanced technologies to strengthen sustainable development outcomes worldwide.