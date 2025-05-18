This stunning property has now introduced a new walking and golf cart route to the Sacred Mosque, along with a shuttle bus service and exclusive VIP transportation available at SAR 250 per journey.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Situated in the epicentre of the holy city, Address Jabal Omar Makkah blends modern sophistication with world-class hospitality, creating a serene and spiritual haven for guests.

To further elevate the property’s allure, the stunning hotel has recently introduced the Address Walkway to directly access the famed Masjid Al Haram in under five minutes on foot. Previously, this walk took approximately 10 minutes, but the new route offers an improved, faster connection. Guests can travel along the walkway on foot, by golf cart, or choose between VIP transportation and accessible shuttle buses via an alternative route, each option thoughtfully designed to provide effortless convenience for every traveller.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, highlighted the significance of this development: "The Address Walkway reflects our dedication to providing high-quality services and exceptional experiences for our guests. This thoughtful addition offers a seamless connection to one of the world’s most revered landmarks, further enhancing the convenience and comfort we strive to deliver every day, ensuring an exceptional stay for all our guests.

Eng. Saleh Al Habdan, CEO of Jabal Omar Development Company, added: "This new route is a significant step in our mission to support pilgrims and visitors in their spiritual journey. By reducing walking time and offering multiple transportation options, we aim to make the connection to Masjid Al Haram as accessible and effortless as possible."

Masjid Al Haram, also known as the Sacred Mosque, is a place of profound spiritual significance. It is home to the Kaaba and serves as the focal point for the Hajj pilgrimage alongside revered landmarks such as the Black Stone, the Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the Safa and Marwa hills. With its proximity to this iconic landmark, Address Jabal Omar Makkah allows pilgrims and travellers to connect with their faith in a setting of unparallelled reverence and grandeur.

Situated beneath the property’s awe-inspiring Sky Mussallah, the world’s highest prayer room within a sky bridge, the new Address Walkway offers guests the option to walk the short route or begin with a convenient golf cart ride to the first ramp. From the exit doors of Towers H1A and H2Z of the hotel, the golf carts transport guests to a straight pathway that leads directly to Masjid Al Haram. Equipped with escalators, stairs, and elevators along the way, this route is perfect for soaking in the breathtaking views of the city and pleasant winter weather.

For a faster connection, Address Jabal Omar Makkah also offers regular shuttle buses departing from the hotel’s ML and C1 floors, reaching the mosque in under four minutes. Designed with all guests in mind, these buses include accessible vehicles for those with special mobility needs.

For those seeking the pinnacle of convenience and style, the property’s exclusive VIP transportation service provides luxurious, private vehicles with 24/7 availability. This premium option offers a direct drop-off at the nearest access point to Masjid Al Haram, ensuring a seamless and stress-free journey. Guests can purchase a single-use round-trip pass for SAR 250 per room, which includes both drop-off and pickup, available at the reception.

Boasting a prime location, just a stone’s throw away from Makkah’s top attractions and sacred landmarks, Address Jabal Omar Makkah presents a truly unforgettable stay. Building on its reputation as a haven of Arabic traditions and modern luxury, the property’s newest Address Walkway and transport options to and from Masjid Al Haram make every journey effortless and enjoyable.

For Exclusive Offers: https://www.addresshotels.com/en/offers/serenity-awaits-save-15/?hotel=address-jabal-omar-makkah

For bookings and more information, email: stayatmakkah@addresshotels.com

