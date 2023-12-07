Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports announced today a deal between Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone (ADAFZ) and Abu Dhabi based Grand Move, to develop a 35,000 square metre community mall in the new Al Falah district.

The deal, sealed at the BIG5 construction event in Dubai, is structured as a Musataha agreement for a term of 29 years and carries an initial project investment of AED 65, 300,000.

The Grand Move Group is a real estate organisation that owns several retail brands and a variety of luxury brands that target GCC customer demands for fashion and lifestyle.

Commenting on this new announcement, Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports stated “We are pleased to announce this Musataha Agreement will contribute to the development of the new Al Falah district, bringing communities together and establishing a local destination for residents with high quality amenities are at their doorstep. We look forward to announcing more community development plans in the very near future as we see through our wider strategy for this district.”

The project aims to create a distinctive shopping and entertainment area, to serve residents of the Al Falah District and neighboring areas, but to also become a destination for visitors from other areas. The project master plan includes a Hyper Market that houses a Medical Centre and Sports Club, drive through facilities for fast food restaurants, as well as dine-in options, shops and retail outlets as well as coffee shops•

Commenting on the agreement, Eissa Mohamed Al Khameiri, Managing Director of Grand Move said: “We are thrilled to be developing this new community area for the benefit of residents in and around the Al Falah district. As an Emirati developer we pride ourselves on working with other high-profile entities, like ADAFZ, to deliver the highest quality retail and F&B destinations. Grand Move Real Estate Company has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of real estate development, real estate brokerage and facilities management and we will bring this expertise to deliver an outstanding community district.”

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is a wholly owned ADQ company that operates five commercial airports in the emirate including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and the island airports in Sir Bani Yas and Delma.

We focus on managing, developing and providing aviation facilities and services to passengers and airlines, connecting communities and bringing people closer together. Our mandate is to position Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub through enhanced travel experiences and by boosting economic growth.

As one of the Middle East’s largest holding companies, ADQ’s portfolio includes energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and pharma, and mobility and logistics.

Abu Dhabi Airports has overseen the construction, launch and operations of the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which will bring a major increase in operational capacity and world-class facilities for both passengers and aviation operators, whilst enriching Abu Dhabi’s offering as a destination for both business and leisure tourism

About Grand Move

Grand Move Real Estate Company has more than 20 years’ experience in the fields of real estate development, real estate brokerage and facilities management. The company seeks to deliver high-quality services in the real estate industry by developing real estate projects of various sizes and types, in addition to providing real estate brokerage to clients searching for suitable properties.

In addition, Grand Move provides facilities management services for properties, concerned with maintaining and managing buildings and facilities in efficient and innovative ways, which contributes to improving the quality of life within these real estate communities. The company always seeks to achieve the best results for its clients, meeting their needs in the field of real estate through the professionalism and extensive experience it possesses.

