ADAA will conduct screenings for its various job vacancies

Emirati jobseekers should bring digital copies of documents to apply for roles offered by employers of various industries

ADAA seeks to recruit young local talents to join the audit and finance sector

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority invites Emirati job seekers to visit its stand at the Tawdeef x Zaheb from November 13 to November 15, 2023, at Hall 3 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), to explore careers in different fields.

Tawdheef x Zaheb is the largest Emiratisation recruitment exhibition held under the auspices of Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan. The event’s objective is to encourage young Emirati graduates from various fields to join the workforce of emerging industries, network with potential employers and explore available opportunities. Attendees are required to bring digital copies of their documents to participate in initial screening procedures that will be conducted on-site.

Mahmoud Al Alawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at ADAA, said: “ADAA’s participation in Tawdeef x Zaheb supports the Authority’s own Al Nokhba programme that empowers local talents and highlights their competencies, motivating them to excel in the audit and financial sector. Specialisations covered by the programme are analysis and auditing, integrity and protection of public funds, law, technology, and cybersecurity. The implementation of the Al Nokhba programme supports the UAE’s journey to raise the standards of responsible use of financial resources and apply best practices in accordance with the highest international standards. Our participation in this year’s Tawdeef x Zaheb emphasises ADAA’s commitment to consistently motivate Emirati talents to join the audit and finance sector and to help protect the Abu Dhabi’s public resources for future generations.”

As of 2023, the Al Nokhba programme has attracted many candidates. Graduates find that the programme significantly contributes to their professional growth and equips them with the expertise and knowledge of the ever-changing landscape of audit and finance. It allows them to support the economic development of the UAE through the protection of public funds and resources.

ADAA recognises the significance of investing in Emirati human capital by actively involving them in pursuing the Authority’s mission to preserve public funds and empowering them with skills, knowledge and expertise for a prosperous future.

Tawdeef x Zaheb is the largest Emiratisation recruitment event that attracts local talents nationwide and will run for two days from November 13 to 15 at ADNEC. ADAA’s stand will be located at Hall 3.

-Ends-

For more information on Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, please contact:

Wael Sarieddine

Email: wael.sarieddine@viola.ae