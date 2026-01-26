Values-led identity - Integrity, Ingenuity, Impact - reaffirms commitment to creating value and driving progress for people and planet.

Brand evolution underscores the company’s role in delivering affordable, sustainable, secure and fast power and water across 15 countries.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, today unveiled a new brand identity that reflects its transformation into a global infrastructure platform powering progress for people and planet. The refreshed identity captures at a pivotal time the company’s evolution from a regional Saudi company into a global leader with USD 115 billion in assets under management, 111 assets across 15 countries, and a portfolio providing dependable power to more than 75 million people and clean water to 34 million people every day.

Grounded in the “energy quadrilemma” of affordability, sustainability, security and speed, the new brand signals how Acwa intends to do business in the years ahead, through long-term partnerships, impact-led innovation, and a clear focus on the communities that depend on our projects. After doubling our size in the last three years, it also aligns with the company’s ambition to further double our assets under management to USD 250 billion by 2030 through accelerated investments in renewables, green hydrogen and desalination, in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and partner countries’ net-zero goals.

Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of Acwa, said: “From day one, Acwa has been a Saudi success story built on partnership, ambition and responsibility, and our new identity honors that legacy while looking decisively to the future. As we expand our presence from the Middle East to Africa, Asia and beyond, this brand reflects who we are today: a values-driven company that measures success not just in megawatts and cubic meters, but in the jobs created, opportunities unlocked, and resilience built in every community where we operate.”

Marco Arcelli, Chief Executive Officer of Acwa, stated: “Our company has changed dramatically in scale and scope. Today, we deliver 93 GW of power, 9.3 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day across multiple continents, while our green ammonia activities are ramping up to deliver more than 1.2 million metric tons annually. This new brand is about making that transformation visible, but more importantly, it is about making our promise clear. Everything we do starts with people, whether designing, mobilizing investments or operating assets that keep energy affordable, water reliable and climate ambitions achievable for the communities and countries we serve.”

Rusha Alrawaf, Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer at Acwa, who led the rebrand, commented: “We built this identity from the inside out, listening to colleagues in our plants, young people in our training programs, government stakeholders and business partners in our host communities. The result is a brand that brings together our three core values - Integrity, Ingenuity, and Impact - with a simple human idea: infrastructure only matters when it improves lives, protects the environment and gives future generations more choices than the last.”

With the mantra “Creating value and driving progress for people and planet” at its core, the new brand weaves together Acwa’s commercial strategy and its ESG commitments. The company’s values now explicitly guide how it partners with governments, regulators, investors and communities from large-scale green hydrogen projects in Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, wind farms in Azerbaijan and Egypt, to advanced renewables and storage in South Africa and Morocco, and high-efficiency desalination plants in the GCC.

Across its portfolio, Acwa is integrating innovation and sustainability into the way projects are conceived and delivered, including record-breaking solar parks, world-scale green hydrogen facilities and next-generation desalination technologies that reduce emissions and costs. The new identity underlines this innovation track record while emphasizing social impact with youth training initiatives such as the Energy and Water Academy (EWA) in Saudi Arabia, local energy colleges in Uzbekistan, and targeted community investments in education, agriculture and entrepreneurship across key markets.

The brand evolution also reflects Acwa’s partnership-driven “Develop, Invest, Operate, Optimize” business model, where every $1 the company invests, we mobilizes $10, and where technology choices, project structures and investments align with national development priorities. As the company advances towards a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas intensity in 2030 compared with 2020, the new identity will serve as a unifying platform for employees, partners and stakeholders across all 15 countries of operation.

