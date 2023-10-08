Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi-listed ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen, has been announced as a Green Sponsor under the Saudi Ministry of Energy for MENA Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh.

Amplifying the firm’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions, ACWA Power will showcase its efforts in spearheading clean energy, water desalination and green hydrogen solutions both within the Kingdom and in the geographies it operates, including the wider Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the announcement, Marco Arcelli, CEO at ACWA Power, said: “ACWA Power is proud to participate as a Green Sponsor in MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, a pivotal event within the COP28 initiative by the United Nations.”

"This reaffirms ACWA Power's unwavering dedication to addressing climate change and driving forward innovative, sustainable energy solutions for Saudi Arabia, the region and globally at large, showcasing its key role in advancing the clean energy agenda,” he added.

Senior executives from ACWA Power will participate in several high-level strategic discussions throughout the five-day event, with spokespeople including CEO Marco Arcelli; Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Raad Al Saady; Chief Corporate Affairs, Strategy and Sustainability Rehan Baig; and Executive Director of ESG Abdurahman Alsum.

Additionally, ACWA Power will also host an exclusive panel discussion on 9 October titled ‘Accelerating Climate Action: Towards a Sustainable Future’, to discuss the innovative strategies, policies, and technologies that can drive rapid progress in tackling climate change, renewable energy deployment, energy efficiency, circular carbon economy practices, and sustainability at large.

MENA Climate Week 2023 (October 8-12) is hosted by the government of Saudi Arabia, under the guidance of the Ministry of Energy, in coordination with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) and its partners. The event is being held in the runup to the UN COP28 in the United Arab Emirates and will inform the Global Stocktake discussion that is due to assess progress made towards the Paris Agreement.

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 75 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 297.75 billion (USD 79.4 billion), and the capacity to generate 50.1 GW of power and manage 7.6 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

