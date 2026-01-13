Dubai, UAE: Acube Abodes Realty announces the successful groundbreaking ceremony of Altair 52, its latest premium residential development, located in the fast-growing master community of Dubai South. The milestone marks the official commencement of construction for the project, reinforcing the developer’s commitment to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed living spaces.

Through this ground-breaking ceremony, Altair 52 becomes one of the first residential projects to have commenced construction in the new year, marking a new beginning for Dubai’s high-growth real estate sector that has seen an unprecedented 215,700 property sales transaction last year worth Dh686.8 billion, according to data sourced from Dubai Land Department.

Property developers completed 42,784 residential units last year, up 45 per cent from 2024. Meanwhile, 177,624 new units were launched, a 6.1 per cent increase, ensuring a healthy pipeline into 2026. Apartments accounted for the bulk of activity, with 170,448 sales worth Dh332.9 billion, an increase of nearly 20 per cent. Villa sales rose 11.1 per cent to 34,671 units, totalling Dh206.9 billion.

Dubai's property market is forecast to see a significant influx of approximately 120,000 new home delivery in 2026, a major increase from 2024/2025, signaling a shift towards a more mature market with greater buyer choice and potential price stabilization, though luxury segments remain strong. This large supply wave, driven by earlier launches, will test absorption, but historical delays mean actual deliveries might be lower than projections, softening immediate oversupply fears, with buyers becoming more discerning.

Setting the tone for the construction activities for 2026, Altair 52 is envisioned as a contemporary residential development that blends modern architecture, efficient layouts, and lifestyle-oriented amenities. It is strategically located in Dubai South. The project benefits from seamless connectivity to major highways and proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as its easy access to key commercial and logistics hubs such as the Jebel Ali Free Port and Free Zone that will see increased economic activities.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior management of Acube Abodes Realty, project consultants, contractors, and key stakeholders, symbolising a strong foundation built on trust, planning, and execution excellence.

Mr Akshay Agarwal Founder and CEO of Acube Abodes Realty, said: “The groundbreaking of Altair 52 represents a significant step forward in our journey as a developer. Dubai South continues to emerge as one of the most promising destinations in Dubai, and Altair 52 reflects our vision to create value-driven homes that combine design, functionality, and long-term investment potential.”

Designed to cater to both end-users and investors, Altair 52 will offer well-planned residential units complemented by modern amenities, landscaped spaces, and community-focused features, aligning with Dubai South’s vision of a sustainable and future-ready urban ecosystem.

Meanwhile, 70 percent of the residential units at Altair 52 has been sold out by the project’s master broker Golden Bricks, marking a significant achievement in the project’s progress that reflects customer confidence in Acube Abodes Realty. This also reflects Golden Bricks’ strong market presence, customer trust, and effective sales strategies, further establishing the company as a leading force in premium residential property brokerage.

The impressive response from buyers reflects the appeal of Altair 52’s modern design, strategic location, and lifestyle offerings, reinforcing Golden Bricks’ commitment to delivering exceptional real estate solutions.

Acube Abodes Realty has also announced that it will launch two new projects – Altair 72 and Altair 92 – in Dubai South. Akshay Agarwal Founder and CEO of Acube Abodes Realty, is also a Member of the Board of Directors at Arihant Group of Companies in Mumbai that carries a strong legacy of professional real estate development services that they have brought to the UAE.

Construction activities are now underway, with Acube Abodes Realty reaffirming its focus on timely delivery, quality standards, and customer satisfaction. Once completed in 2027, Altair 52 will deliver 52 well-appointed studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments that comes with lots of lifestyle facilities and amenities.

About Acube Abodes Realty

A premier real estate developer, Acube Abodes Realty has been recognised for creating inspiring and sustainable living and working spaces that enhance communities and set new industry standards. It has so far developed a number of villas, before launching apartment complexes. It currently has a number of projects at various stages of design, development and construction.

Its mission is to deliver exceptional real estate developments that fulfill the needs and aspirations of clients and communities. It is dedicated to innovation, quality, and sustainability, ensuring that every project it embarks on contributes positively to the well-being of its residents and the environment.

Web: https://acubeabodesrealty.com