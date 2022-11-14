Yasser Zaazou: We are proud to participate and showcase the latest formwork technology and smart engineering solutions for mega construction projects around the world.

Ahmed Elhadidy: We seek to reach new markets globally, establish partnerships, and expand knowledge of various innovations

ACROW MISR pervious work includes the monorail, Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project and the high-speed rail (HSR) projects

Cairo: ACROW MISR, the leading company in the field of formwork and metal scaffolding, participated for the 5th time in a row in bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, considered one of the largest exhibitions for the latest technologies and innovations in construction and mining machinery in the world.

During the 34th edition of the exhibition, held from 24-30 October 2022, ACROW MISR showcased its latest products and projects, and seized the opportunity to exchange experiences with participating companies from all over the world.

ACROW MISR for formwork and metal scaffolding was the only Egyptian company to participate in this huge event, which was held in a hybrid form through a physical and virtual presences. More than 3,200 exhibiting companies from 60 countries, participated in the event, which is the most important meeting point for companies and organizations working and concerned with the field of engineering and construction worldwide.

“We are proud of our participation in bauma exhibition in Germany as one of the most prominent international manufacturers and experts in this field, and that we are the only Egyptian company in this event, which included hundreds of international companies. Our presence in one of the largest exhibitions in the world helps us develop our services to customers by getting informed with the latest and most prominent technologies and projects in the field of engineering and construction,” said Yasser Zaazou, CEO of ACROW MISR.

“ACROW MISR has been providing formwork products and services to support the growth of construction in Egypt and across the region for over 40 years, and is committed to providing quality, reliability and expertise to a wide range of players in the construction industry. The company has built its foundations by working with leading partners in the construction industry to create a sustainable future,” he added.

For his part, Ahmed Elhadidy, Head of Strategy and Business Development at ACROW MISR and CEO of ACROW Building Products (ABP), said: “Participation in these events allows us to access new markets globally, establish partnerships and expand knowledge of various innovations and everything new in the field. In addition to 13 branches of ACROW MISR in the Middle East, Africa, as well as Eastern Europe, we have plans to expand to several regions around the world.”

“ACROW MISR has succeeded in a short span of time in revolutionizing the construction industry with its distinguished formwork systems and smart engineering solutions. We have set global standards for quality and efficiency in concrete formwork technology by manufacturing premium formwork and scaffolding products and systems, customizing intelligent engineering solutions, and providing superior services to mega construction projects and landmarks around the world. ACROW MISR, through a number of its specialized services, was able to participate in many major projects, such as the monorail project, the Julius Nyerere Hydro Power Project in Tanzania, the high-speed Rail (HSR), and other giant projects,” he added.

